Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain (SIE Spain) announces the launch of a quiromantic challenge to its community of players to celebrate the arrival of the Black Friday 2021 campaign, in which they will be able to access title offers for all players, discount on the 12-month subscription of Playstation plus to enjoy the best gaming experiences and deals on PlayStation®Gear products, until November 29, ahead of the Christmas season to grab your favorite products at the most competitive prices.

PlayStation® invites all its fans to take a fun test based on palmistry, a practice of evaluating the character or future of a person by reading the palm of the hand, so that they know through the lines of their hand what is your “destiny” in Black Friday 2021.

During Black Friday 2021, PlayStation players will be able to find a great selection of titles for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ through the PlayStation ™ Store: EA SPORTS ™ FIFA 22 for € 41.99 for PS4 ™ (was € 69.99) or for 55.99 for PS5 ™ (was € 79.99); Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales for € 40.19 (was € 59.99) for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™; The Last of Us Part II for € 19.99 (was € 39.99) for PS4 ™; NBA 2K22 for € 34.99 (was € 69.99) for PS4 ™ or € 37.49 (was € 74.99) for PS5 ™; Back 4 Blood for € 48.99 (was € 69.99) for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™, FAR CRY®6 for € 48.99 (was € 69.99) for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ or Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for € 49.69 (was € 69.99) for PS4 ™ or € 59.99 (was € 79.99) for PS5 ™.

Through regular stores, fans can purchase titles such as Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart for PS5 ™ for € 59.99 (previously € 79.99), Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ for € 39.99. € 99 (was € 59.99), Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PS4 ™ for € 49.99 (was € 69.99) for PS5 ™ for € 59.99 (was € 79.99), The Last of Us Part II for PS4 ™ for € 39.99 (was € 69.99); and exclusively through this channel: Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 ™ for € 19.99 (previously € 39.99) and various titles from the PlayStation®Hits Collection for PS4 ™ for € 9.99 (previously € 19, € 99) such as God of War, Gran Turismo Sport, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us Remastered or Ratchet and Clank.

In addition, the PlayStation Plus subscription service with which users can make the most of video games and live a game experience at another level, will have a 33% discount on the 12-month subscription and can be purchased for 39 , € 99 (previously it cost € 59.99) in PlayStation ™ Store and physical stores attached to the promotion.

For more information about the Black Friday campaign, visit the following LINK.