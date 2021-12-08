Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announces Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition *, Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster, Spitlings and John Wick Hex as the new titles added to the catalog of PlayStation Now and that can be enjoyed from tomorrow.

These four titles are added to the catalog of the PlayStation ™ Now subscription service and can be played both on PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 as well as from a PC with a DualShock®4 as well as the more than 700 games already available on PS2 ™. PS3 ™ and PS4 ™. The service’s catalog includes blockbusters, PlayStation® exclusives, family adventures, and indie games.

The user can subscribe to the PlayStation ™ Now service for € 9.99 a month, € 24.99 for three months or € 59.99 a year by purchasing their subscription in the PlayStation ™ Store, in their usual video game store, or if they are thinking of giving a gamer gift, you can do so by purchasing the PlayStation ™ Now card that you can purchase at your regular store. PlayStation ™ Now also has a seven-day free trial.

Games of the Month Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitve Edition *

Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition is a critically acclaimed third-person open-world action title that brings the dark and seedy underworld of Liberty City to life, now updated for a new generation with global enhancements featuring new levels of detail, including: bright new lighting, environment updates with high resolution textures, increased graphics distance, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls, with updated weapons and radio stations, and updated minimaps with an improvement of navigation that allows you to configure routes to go to a destination and new trophies.

With a huge and diverse open world, a cast of characters of all kinds, and the freedom to explore at will, Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition puts the dark, mysterious and ruthless world of crime within the player’s grasp.

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster are two role-playing titles from the acclaimed Final Fantasy saga.

Final Fantasy X will take the player to Spira, a world terrorized by the supernatural creature Sinh. Yevon’s temple instills the idea that the monster is a physical manifestation of humanity’s sins, so following the teachings of the temple and the atonement could purge it. Yuna is a young summoner from Besaid who embarks on a pilgrimage to defeat the monster. Tidus, a young man from another world, joins her as her guardian. As they embark on their journey to save the world, they will unravel the mysteries surrounding Sinh.

Final Fantasy X-2 returns to the world of Spira two years after the beginning of the Eternal Calm. After seeing a mysteriously known image on a sphere, Yuna turns into a sphere hunter and, in the company of Rikku and Paine, they embark on a journey around the world to unravel the mystery.

Spitlings

Spitlings is a chaotic action arcade game for one to four players in which you take control of the Spitlings – charming toothy rectangular creatures that can spit at bubbles or use to jump with a simple but hard-to-achieve goal: Get rid! of all the bubbles bouncing on the screen!

Spitlings offers the player a cooperative experience in which if one player fails, they all restart the level together. This makes for a challenging frenzy, perfect for playing with friends both locally and online.

John wick hex

John Wick Hex is a fast-paced, action-packed strategy title in which the player takes on the role of John Wick, the professional hit man from the critically acclaimed series.

In addition to having a combination of action and time-based strategy, John Wick Hex captures the essence of tactical combat from the movies and blurs the line that separates action games from strategy games. The player must make good plays and progress through the main story to unlock new weapons, locations, and costumes. Each weapon will have an effect on the tactic you use and the way you play. The ammunition runs out and is designed in a realistic way, so the player must manage the reloads and take advantage of all the weapons that he finds while doing his work.

The player will experience a new original story prior to the events of the films in which John must face a desperate rescue mission to save Winston and Charon from a new adversary who seeks to exercise his birthright.