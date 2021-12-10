Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announces that the 12-month subscription of the service Playstation plus (PS Plus) will be available for just € 29.99 (previously € 59.99) for non-PS Plus members until 11:59 PM on December 19 via PlayStation ™ Store, a great opportunity to subscribe to the service PlayStation®Plus and enhance the gaming experience.

PlayStation Plus offers its subscribers a wide variety of benefits such as: The opportunity to be connected online with friends or with other players around the world so that they can get the most out of their video games. New new games every month for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ at no additional cost. Exclusive discounts on a wide variety of content in the PlayStation ™ Store that the user can identify with the PlayStation®Plus logo. Completely free additional content for games like Fortnite, Call Of Duty® Warzone, GTA V Online, Red Dead Redemption 2 or Apex Legends. 100GB of cloud storage. It also offers PS5 ™ players the opportunity to enjoy “The PlayStation®Plus Collection” where they can play 20 PS4 ™ titles that defined their generation, such as Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War , Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

In addition, this month you can enjoy the latest content included in PlayStation®Plus in the month of December:

Godfall: Challenger Edition for PS4 ™ / PS5 ™, a looter-slasher action RPG focused on hand-to-hand combat in which the player will embody one of the last Valorian knights to soar the elemental kingdoms. LEGO® DC Super-Villains for PS4 ™, a new action adventure from DC LEGO® in which the player can become the best villain in the universe. Mortal Shell for PS4 ™, an intense and ruthless action role-playing game that will test sanity and endurance in a ravaged world. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners for PSVR ™ is an open-world survival horror characterized by the fact that each of the challenges the player faces and each of his decisions will be made by himself. The Persistence for PSVR ™ is a title that offers the player an experience of horror, science fiction and stealth. Until You Fall for PSVR ™, is a fencing and physical activity game where fantasy and synthwave mix, inviting the player to discover and master their own fighting style for hours of frenetic fun. Ion Driver for PS4 ™ is a fun, high-speed racing game with a futuristic setting and frenetic pace that offers a challenging experience for gamers who love racing.

