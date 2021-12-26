The end of the year is here, although some are still mentally processing the last two years. The best thing to avoid that, many times, is to immerse yourself in other worlds. Something that video games offer us, a form of evasion that has continued to grow, according to Bitkom, some four million people have spent money on games for the first time.

However, newcomers are often faced with a world that requires some practice and dexterity, as well as familiarization with controls and interfaces, which, coupled with a lack of time for work or family, can make the difference between frustration and fun, a fine line. In order not to fall for this, this 2021 many players have looked for a way to adjust their gaming experience on the PC and have found what they were looking for in PLITCH, the software allows them to use cheats and training codes to adapt the PC games of their choice to your individual play style and abilities, to make them easier or to create a special challenge.

PLITCH reveals the games in which players received the most help on its platform during 2021:

Anno 1800: the “mother lode” of the industrial revolution

Ubisoft Blue Byte’s Anno series is one of the best known. In its seventh part, set at the time of the Industrial Revolution, players must re-found an island empire, make pioneering discoveries and promote technological progress to bring its population to the highest level of civilization.

Although Anno 1800 was released in 2019, it is one of the most popular cheat games on PLITCH. Your fans can immediately ship the raw materials to their warehouses or place the ships in their ports without any annoying construction time. In addition, they can suddenly gain influence: typically, players receive ten influence points for every 400 inhabitants, with which they can, at first, avoid bad public relations and improve their image so that their population remains productive and grows. Later on, influence becomes especially important when they want to expand. This process can take a long time. However, the most widely used code is and continues to be, without a doubt, the one that fills your virtual industrial wallets.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Travel the North Sea with a lot of stamina

With Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft has created a massive RPG world in which players, as the Viking Eivor, encounter nasty enemies in the form of animals and humans every step of the way on their way to England. However, after a while, randomly spawning enemies can become an annoying burden, especially if you prefer to focus on the story rather than the constant fighting.

So that players do not have to entertain themselves too much, PLITCH offers codes that considerably simplify and speed up combat. For example, they can provide infinite stamina, typically preventing players from keeping moving throughout combat. The same goes for the adrenaline “resource”, which they use to perform special abilities in combat. The adrenaline rush, however, can only be improved through the skill tree. With PLITCH you get “infinite adrenaline” for free. Of course, there is no lack of a God Mode with guaranteed invulnerability. And those who enjoy the Örlög minigame, but want to have more than 15 life points per game, can equip themselves with an infinite number of lives.

Cyberpunk 2077: if you can hack, you can also cheat

In the futuristic and gloomy Night City of the most anticipated game of recent years, the mercenary V receives inopportune company through an implant of the old rocker and rebellious anti-body Johnny Silverhand, who has settled like a parasite in his head. To get rid of the visitor again, V faces various factions, arrangers, and friends.

Combat and (quick) hacks play an essential role in Cyberpunk gameplay. PLITCH has 28 codes up its sleeve for this purpose, with which players can enhance the (somewhat weak) RPG experience of CDPR’s game. In this way, not only do additional Eurodollars flow into the pockets of their cargo pants: an infinite amount of RAM means an infinite number of quickhacks with which they can manipulate the battle. An infinite amount of ammo makes it easy to shoot through rows of enemies. Adjusting aiming precision and eliminating reload and recoil make combat a quick affair. And what would an RPG be without a skill tree? Additional attribute points can be generated to unlock better abilities and perks more quickly.

Valheim: the easiest survival

The sandbox survival game from Swedish developer Iron Gate borrows its name and location from Norse mythology. However, the character’s death is only the beginning: for the Viking warrior to be accepted into the halls of Valhalla, he must first defeat the evils that afflict Valheim and help Odin, the father of the gods, restore order.

Normally, “realism” is an essential component of survival games: characters have to eat, can only carry a certain weight, and cannot sprint at superhuman speed or jump far. They also run the constant risk of losing tools and weapons as they wear out. With the help of PLITCH codes, Valheim players can circumvent these drawbacks by reducing or completely eliminating the weight of items, extending item durability to infinity, and improving both running speed and jumping power to move. faster in the open world. Again, God Mode provides invulnerability in a world full of enemies.

Bloons TD 6: Effective in fighting balloons

In the tower defense series Bloons, from the New Zealand studio Ninja Kiwi, players have to prevent the balloons – the Bloons of the same name – from reaching the end of a certain path. To do this, they place towers (called “monkeys” in the game) in their path with special equipment and various abilities and attacks.

Players typically receive cash and monkeys for popping balloons or successfully completing levels. With these in-game currencies, they can buy more effective towers, upgrades, and other special items. The knowledge of the monkeys acts as a kind of skill tree through which they unlock all kinds of abilities that help them in the defensive fight against the Bloons. PLITCH offers Bloons TD-6 players who are not fans of tedious farming useful codes that help them get important money and skill resources more quickly.