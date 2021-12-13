

Plitidepsin is the “promising drug” that would defeat COVID-19.

From the sea squirt (Aplidium albicans), which is only found in the waters of Ibiza, to a cancer drug that failed, to a possible covid-19 therapy, the Aplidin drug from the Spanish company PharmaMar, is one of the strongest promises to fight the virus.

Promising results have been published recently in the journal “Science.” According to these, the drug was found to be 27.5 times more effective against SARS-CoV-2 than the remdesivir.

It failed as a cancer drug

Aplidin was originally developed with the active substance plitidepsin in combination with dexamethasone against multiple myeloma, a form of bone marrow cancer.

The active ingredient is extracted from sea squirts aplidium albicans, marine animals that look like plants and have tubular openings with which they suck in and expel water. To plitidepsin is attributed antiviral and immunosuppressive effects.

Aplidin is approved as an anticancer drug in Australia and Southeast Asia. However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has rejected the application for approval on two occasions: in December 2017 and in March 2018.

The reason for the decision was that the survival results of cancer patients treated with plitidepsin did not convince the EU regulatory authority. The benefits of Aplidin would not outweigh the risks.

This was because serious side effects occurred more frequently with the combination of Aplidin and dexamethasone than with dexamethasone alone.

But it is promising against covid-19

But since the beginning of the pandemic, plitidepsin has been the subject of debate again. The key word is: drug repositioning. It is not new that drugs that were intended for a purpose, subsequently or in combination with other agents, show a different and unexpected effect.

The efficacy of other drugs in relation to COVID-19 is also being tested. Positive results were already obtained in the phase 1 trial in March 2020, followed by confirmatory data from South Korea in July.

At least under laboratory conditions, the efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 is encouraging, which is now confirmed by the article in the journal Science, which, after reviewing the test results, advocates expanding clinical trials.

The tests were performed in the laboratory and on mice by a team of researchers from New York, San Francisco and Paris. They showed that Aplidin (plitidepsin) reduced the viral load in the animals’ lungs by 99 percent.

“When we infected the animals and treated them with the appropriate dose of plitidepsin, there was an extraordinary reduction in viral load,” Pablo Avilés, head of toxicology and pharmacology at PharmaMar, told ..

“It is as if the virus in the infected cell had to use a photocopier to copy itself and create new particles, and plitidepsin blocks the photocopier so that the virus cannot replicate,” adds Avilés.

The drug blocks a protein (eEF1A) associated with the COVID-19 virus. In doing so, plitidepsin does not target a protein in the virus, as many other drugs do, but rather a protein in patient cells.

This means that if the drug is successful in humans, the virus could not simply become resistant through a mutation.

And the side effects?

The drug’s toxicity is also well known, and the doses used in COVID-19 trials are well tolerated in humans, according to the company.

PharmaMar claims it is in talks with various regulatory agencies; the most advanced are those in Spain and the United Kingdom to initiate phase III trials in order to verify the safety and efficacy of the drug in a large group of human subjects.

The number of participants to be included in the study is currently being decided. “Initially, we did not focus on intensive care patients, but on those who are being treated in the hospital. Doctors work with us to identify the different phases a patient goes through and which ones it would be ideal to focus on in order to obtain the best results with plitidepsin, ”says Avilés.

