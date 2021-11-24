With the advent of solar energy, many companies have strived to bring the advantages of solar panels to homes, and now a startup promises to transform the sun into energy in our homes with an easy-to-install and hassle-free kit.

The energy sector is a monopoly, and getting unplugged from it is difficult. Luckily, now things are better than a couple of years ago, with everyone being able to install plates at home with the permission of the electricians.

When we do this, what the electricity companies tell us is that during the day, while we produce energy from the sun, we can consume our energy ourselves, but that the surplus goes to the electricity grid and, at night, we have to draw from the grid general.

This, as I told you before, it’s a big step from what we had not long ago, And that is why millions of Spaniards have taken the step to install solar panels at home with the approval of electricity companies.

And while this is the norm, now there is another way to take advantage of sunlight, without asking permission from the power company and with a plug-and-play kit, without complex installations.

This invention is the work of the startup Tornasol Energy, which has launched light photovoltaic panels to be installed on balconies, terraces, awnings, etc.

Thanks to its plug & play technology, customers they just have to hang their panel in the house, connect it to any electrical outlet and start generating your own energy.

The equipment sold by Tornasol Energy is 300 W and 600 W, and as its creators say what they do is be a kind of electrical appliances that give energy to other electrical appliances.

The electricity bill is a nightmare that haunts us all year round, because it skyrockets in both summer and winter. It is always good to remember some tricks to save on your electricity bill.

Of course, the energy they give is very little compared to the current installations that the electricity provides, since savings can reach a maximum of 30% on the electricity bill, which is very good but does not match the competition.

It will be necessary to see how Tornasol Energy works in the future and see what fit the electricity companies give it, since being a new project there are long-term legal consequences that are unknown. Let us remember that electricity production in Spain is a regulated monopoly.