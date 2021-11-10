

Luis Miguel.

Get involved in the series Luis Miguel left a very good taste in the mouth of Plutarco Haza, because he liked the Netflix production and his character, and now that he knows Micky’s story, he considered that he was the Mexican Elvis Presley.

But, with the frankness that distinguishes the actor, he indicated that before he was not an admirer of the Mexican idol.

“Honestly, I was never a fan, in fact I never went to a concert. I once had a record, “said Plutarco.

“But you have to remember that I am from Luis Miguel’s generation, more or less, and for us Luis Miguel was the one our sisters liked no? It was when we were children, “he said.

In time he learned that he was a talented artist.

“I started to admire his vocal and interpretive ability, but I wasn’t a fan because it wasn’t cool to be a man and be a fan of Luis Miguel; it was almost always for girls, as well as Menudo, ”she explained.

Today the story is different. And of course you want to attend a Luismi show when the opportunity presents itself.

“Over time you realize and appreciate how special this singer was and I appreciated it even more when the first season came out. (from Luis Miguel, La Serie) ”, he shared.

“And then one begins to see on YouTube and on social networks repetitions of their concerts or their best moments, And you realize we had a Mexican Elvis Presley here“.

He considered that “El Sol” is an artist out of the ordinary.

And that beyond all the dimes and sayings, and his life and his rudeness, he was a unique and special singer, world renowned. Very few people really have her vocal ability“.

Plutarco pointed out that after his participation in the third season in the role of Micky’s lawyer, he has had very good comments from those who saw his interpretation.

“When I agreed to be in the third season, which was in November of last year, I knew that I was entering a very important project that had the acceptance of the public.

“The great thing about this era, of social networks, is seeing the public’s response and the things that they write to me, and realizing that apart from the fact that they already liked the series, that they have accepted and liked the character of Humberto Garduño so much“, he claimed.

