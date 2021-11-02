11/02/2021 at 17:18 CET

Joel xaubet

Paul pogba has been related to Juventus on several occasions. Negotiations between the Frenchman and his current team, the Manchester United, have not come to fruition and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, contacts between Juventus and Pogba have been increasing during the past weeks and everything points towards a reunion. Team and player would be delighted to put their paths back together, now the last stumbling block is the high economic pretensions of the French.

Pogba has already designated Turin as a favorite destination

According to the Italian media, Raiola and Pogba have met and the player has made clear his intention to play with “Vecchia Signora” again. Despite this, the Red Devils do not want to lose their player and they are willing to cover it with bills so that it can renew, in Manchester they offer you 14 million euros, a figure that Italians could not reach at this time. In this sense, Ramsey would have the key for the operation to come to fruitionIf the Welshman leaves, the chances of being able to incorporate Pogba would grow a lot.

Real Madrid sees how a signing that seemed done can escape. The whites can indeed cover the economic claims of the Frenchman and his agent, but It seems that Madrid is not a priority for Pogba at the moment.

The Frenchman is not living a good situation at Manchester United, the Red Devils have won one of their last five league games and the 5-0 loss to Liverpool still stings in Manchester, where they point to Pogba as one of the culprits for the bad situation of the team. Thus, everything points to a “zero cost” exit next summer.