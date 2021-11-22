11/22/2021 at 5:19 PM CET

The Manchester United bench, orphan after dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, promises strong emotions. Right now, the great candidate to be the next long-term manager is neither more nor less than Mauricio Pochettino. The current PSG coach of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé has been nominated in the last hours not only as the person desired by the United board, but as a candidate willing to exchange the luxury of Paris for the Mancunian rain.

The main problem is that Pochettino would not arrive in the short term, but in summer. In Manchester they do not see options to unleash it from PSG in the middle of the season. In fact, they are fully aware that there is no coach of the highest level free at the moment, and that the only viable options will only come to the end of the course. Knowing this, Pochettino has left Old Trafford’s door wide open.

“Pochettino is willing to sign for United & rdquor ;, The Times headlined yesterday, reporting that from the technician’s environment they admit to being seduced by leading a long-term project at Old Trafford. Basically, because he is aware that in Paris he will not find it. The star cluster in the locker room, the future of Mbappé, the lack of patience of the directive and the demands in the Champions League are some of the ingredients of a cocktail that could explode at any moment. Pochettino has a contract with PSG until 2023But next summer, with time to plan for both sides, it might not be an impediment.

The Rosario has indeed been the object of desire at Old Trafford for a long time. Admired since his time at Tottenham, he maintains a great relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson. Last season, on the eve of Manchester City – PSG in the Champions League semi-finals, the legendary former Scottish coach visited Pochettino, and invited him to dinner.

The former Espanyol player and coach brings together a combination of offensive football, background at the highest level and development of the club’s youth players that convinces in the upper echelons of the Theater of Dreams. However, he is not the only candidate. Erik ten hag Ajax is the other big name that is in all pools, for now second in contention. The Dutch, like the Argentine, would not be available until summer either.

Without a great coach to supply until then, United’s short-term plan is clear: find an interim manager until the end of the season, and there restart his project. At the moment Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher they will hold the team, although both were already on the Solskjaer staff and their role is seen in the squad as a continuation of the Norwegian’s ideas. Laurent blanc, a former United player and current Qatari Al-Rayyan coach, is another candidate for the interim position.