01/08/2022 at 2:12 PM CET

.

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) coach Mauricio Pochettino, referred this Saturday to the doctors’ report to explain the absence tomorrow of Lionel Messi in the league game against Lyon, after the Argentine star caught covid during the end of the year holidays.

When asked in the usual press conference prior to a match whether there was no possibility to line up Messi, Pochettino responded referring to the opinion of the doctors: “It is under medical supervision. So that’s what we can say“.

Shortly before the press conference, the club had published a medical statement in which it stated that the Argentine forward “you will continue your individual postcovid recovery protocol for the next few days“.

Messi arrived in Paris last Wednesday, once he had a negative test. He had been declared positive for coronavirus during his stay in Argentina during the holidays. Once in the French capital he has trained since Thursday but individually.

In the coming weeks, his schedule is announced very tight and could include a new trip to South America to participate, between the end of January and the beginning of February, in the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup.

Apart from Messi’s case, there are five other PSG players who are currently isolated by covid and will not be able to play in the league match against Lyon either: Ángel Di María, Julian Draxler, Danilo Pereira, Layvin Kurzawa and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

In addition, neither the French Alexandre Letellier will be able to line up due to injury, nor the Brazilian star Neymar, who continues the recovery and for which a return to training is expected in about three weeks, according to the team.

Asked if Neymar returns tomorrow from Brazil, Pochettino did not respond directly, but pointed out that before his departure the dates and the recovery calendar had been set “under medical supervision“.

He added that because of the information they receive every day about Neymar, who has ankle problems, “its evolution is within the planned plans. We hope everything goes well in the next few weeks.“.

To another question about a photo that had been published of Mauro Icardi in which he allegedly appeared in a poor physical condition, the technician said he was not aware of that image, but was reassuring: “Mauro is fine, training well. It is controlled. Is in good shape“.

Regarding the difficulties in setting up the squad, he noted that “all the teams are diminished” due to the covid or other incidents and that in this context “we have to adapt, and that is what we are doing.”

In any case, he pointed out that beyond the importance of one or another individuality, “football is a collective sport” and “in the end the most important thing is the collective.”

The Argentine coach, without advancing tomorrow’s lineup, yes that He suggested that Mbappé and Icardi could be up front.

PSG is in first position in the French league with 46 points, ten above his immediate follower, Marseille. Olympique de Lyon is in a more than discreet thirteenth place, with 24 points.

In spite of everything, Pochettino affirmed that for him Lyon has “one of the best squads in France” and “I’m sure that in the end he will be fighting for important things.”