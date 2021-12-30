12/30/2021 at 7:26 PM CET

EP

Podemos and IU have sealed an agreement to attend together for the first time in the elections of Castilla y León, which will be held on February 13, a candidacy with distribution of provincial heads of list and which will also incorporate representatives of civil society.

The pact It also incorporates into the environmental training of the confederal space Alianza Verde, with which the three formations will be presented under the United We Can brand.

The addresses of Podemos and IU in Castilla y León, which led by Pablo Fernández and Juan Gascón respectively, they have closed in the last hours an agreement in which they have been working in recent weeks, which also includes adding representatives to members of the social fabric with a view to building a “plural project that grows and can broaden its political space.”

In fact and according to reports from the purple formation, the three organizations have already begun to work on their formation of the candidacy that they are going to propose as a process of listening to civil society and the Castilian and Leonese citizenship, thereby emulating the spirit of the platform promoted by the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, at the national level.

In addition, and as Europa Press has learned, the agreement includes that purple heads the provincial lists of Valladolid, León, Salamanca, Soria and Zamora, while IU will flag the lists of Burgos, Ávila, Palencia and Segovia. That is, Podemos will have five top positions and IU will have four.

The state leaderships of both parties already know and endorse the agreement to emulate the confluence of United We Can, something that was not possible in 2019. In this way, there will be time to register the electoral coalitions within the legal term. The candidacy to preside over the region will correspond to Podemos.

In this sense, the federal spokeswoman for IU, Sira Rego, recently highlighted that they were “fully involved” in unitary processes for future elections, while Fernández made it clear that he would follow the spirit promulgated by Díaz by aspiring to join neighborhood and community groups. civil society.

With this union, the difficulties that had arisen between the relations between the two formations in Castilla y León are overcome, which unlike other territories did not achieve an agreement to converge, as has happened at the national level since 2016.

In fact, some leaders such as the mayor of Zamora, Francisco Guarido (IU), has been against an alliance with Podemos and on different occasions has claimed an autonomous project on the part of its formation.

Primary already started in Podemos

For now, the members of the candidacy have not been specified, given that, for example, Podemos is in the middle of the primary process to choose the candidates to be part of the list, which Pablo Fernández will presumably lead.

The purple formation opened the term, which ends today, to pre-register individually as an aspiring candidate, both as head of the list and as part of the body of the candidacy.

On January 2 of next year, the internal lists of the purple formation will be registered and the following day, the 3rd, the candidatures will be published. Telematic voting of those registered is set on January 5 and 6.