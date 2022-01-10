01/10/2022 at 4:50 PM CET

Slovenian rider from UAE Team Emirates Tadej pogacar, current Tour de France champion, said on Monday that he wants to run the Tour of Spain in 2022, as he has “very good memories” of his only participation, in 2020, in what was his first major stage race.

“I hope to run two great laps this season. You never know what can happen as the season progresses, but running the Vuelta is what I would like, “replied the Slovenian at a virtual press conference in Alicante, where he is training.

The double Tour champion said he wants to “live again” the Spanish competition, and announced that it will participate in four of the five ‘monuments’ -Milan San Remo (Italy), Tour of Flanders (Belgium), Paris-Roubaix (France), Liege-Bastogne-Liega (Belgium) and Giro de Lombardia (Italy) – this year and which will begin with the Tour of Flanders, the next April 3.

Pogacar He said that the normal thing is that he is not the leader of the team in that classic, since it will be the first time that he disputes it and he wants to “observe and gain experience”, in an edition that will help him prepare for the Tour de France. He also stressed that he has set the goal of winning the five ‘monuments’. He has already won two, the Milan-San Remo and the Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

On the team’s signings and their preparation for the TourHe stated that he is “very happy” with the new additions, both climbers and sprinters, and that it is a “very good group”.

Regarding the incorporation of Spanish Juan Ayuso, a young runner based in Jávea (Alicante), who is facing his first full season as a professional, stressed that, despite being 19 years old, he is a “super strong” cyclist who is already thinking about big goals.