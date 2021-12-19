12/19/2021 at 21:41 CET

.

Real Madrid continues to be a solid leader in the Endesa League and has shown it by winning 71-80 at UCAM Murcia Club Baloncesto in a game that has dominated from start to finish and in which it has had the French pivot Vincent Poirier and the American base Nigel Williams Goss as stilettos, with 24 and 18 points, respectively.

UCM

RMA

UCAM Murcia

(17 + 18 + 17 + 19): Isaiah Taylor (16), Davis (11), Rojas (-), Webb (5) and Lima (11) -starting five-, Bellas (7), Radovic (2), McFadden (11), Cate (5), Czerapowicz (3), Malmanis (-) and Vasileiadis (-).

Real Madrid

(25 + 20 + 14 + 21): Williams Goss (18), Hanga (4), Jeffery Taylor (3), Yabusele (6) and Poirier (24) -starting five-, Randolph (2), Rudy Fernández (5 ), Alocén (2), Tavares (6), Llull (8) and Juan Núñez (2).

Referee

Carlos Peruga Embid, Martín Caballero Madrid and Roberto Lucas Martínez. They eliminated local Lima for five personal fouls (40 ‘)

Pavilion

Murcia Sports Palace. 5,218 spectators.

Both have been the best against a rival who has never given up, but who has lacked success to really fight for the win, despite which he is still fourth.

Madrid, who faced the meeting with the last minute loss of Fabien Causeur, infected by coronavirus such as Thomas heurtel and the coach Pablo LasoIt was a gale from the start.

The 5-13 start thanks to the success of Williams goss Y Poirier, authors of seven and six points at the start, forced Sito Alonso, grana coach, to request a timeout with less than three and a half minutes played.

The situation did not improve for those at home, who lost 7-19 with Poirier already in ten points. Madrid, with a lot of defensive intensity, commanded very clearly and closed the quarter with 17-25 despite a first attempt at reaction from UCAM CB.

In the second period, the university students, pressing on defense, were placed within three points (24-27), but the individual quality of the leader put things back where they were after a 0-7 partial in the blink of an eye (24-34).

Before the break, Rudy fernandez He left the track with discomfort and, without the Balearic on the field, his team went to the locker room ten points up (35-45) with Juan Núñez, a young 17-year-old point guard, having minutes and with Sadiel rojas retiring also injured on the premises.

The painting directed by Chus Mateo In absence of Laso he controlled the situation from the initial jump and his advantage was inconclusive without being clear.

However, this UCAM CB is not one of the teams that surrenders regardless of their rival and managed to stay with options at the end of the third quarter with 52-59 and with Thad McFadden contributing 11 points to lead the university attack after 30 minutes.

In the last period the script was kept and the 54-67 that reflected the scoreboard of the Palacio de los Deportes de Murcia seven minutes before the conclusion was practically final because the poise of the whites prevented their rival from really believing in the possibility of coming back as much as Isaiah Taylor scored several house-brand baskets to finish with 16 points on his locker.

Without doing an exceptional match either, the leader took his thirteenth victory in 14 days and leads by two wins over a Barça whose game this week has been postponed due to the covid that has affected Baxi Manresa, who had to be his rival in this Sunday. UCAM CB, meanwhile, continues to be the surprising fourth place now with eight games won out of the 14 played.