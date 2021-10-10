Conor mcgregor He is always a betting favorite. Perhaps against the only one who would be the equal thing would be against Khabib NurmagomedovBut the Dagestani retired undefeated and no rematch is on the horizon. In these, the UFC star becomes the rival to beat and, with the ‘loser’ sign, it seems that the tactic to follow is that imposed by Nate Diaz back in the day, when he was able to beat the Irishman in a tremendous battle of attrition and blood. This is precisely the strategy you want to use Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 this morning, get the fight to become a “battle of resistance.” The opposite of what was bet by McGregor, who has predicted that he will knock out the ‘Diamond’ in 60 seconds.

Enjoy 1 month free of all DAZN content: Premier league, Moto Gp … Start your free period without permanence

“The strategy is to hurt him and put him in uncomfortable situations, in any way that is necessary. Make him feel uncomfortable and turn this fight into a battle of resistance, ”Poirier openly admitted in an interview with Combate. It will be his second fight against McGregor after those of 2014, when the American fighter was 25 years old.

“The strategy is to hurt him and put him in uncomfortable situations, in any way that is necessary. Make him feel uncomfortable and turn this fight into a battle of resistance “

“I have grown a lot. We both grew up, this is a different fight now and we have 25 minutes to prove who is the best. I think my maturity brings a different factor to this fight. I was a younger fighter at the time. I heard criticism and opinions much more than now. Now I don’t care what people think or say ”, says Poirier about the differences with the first fight.

In this sense, he faces differently all the ‘verbiage’ he heard from McGregor in his first fight, much more friendly now after a pleasant change in attitude from the Irishman, who assured that he would finish Poirier in 60 seconds. “It is going to be a difficult task to do. It’s better for him to bet on getting that. What he says does not matter, what the media say does not matter, what matters is the 25-minute fight, ”defends Poirier, sure of his strategy.

McGregor and Poirier, rivals only in the octagon

A McGregor – Poirier 2 very different from the first, with two much more experienced fighters and whose relationship is at least excellent, especially after the donation of $ 500,000 that the Irishman made to the foundation of the ‘Diamond’, the Good Fight Foundation, which allocates its funds to give opportunities to young people in the community of Arcadia, in Florida (United States). “It’s clear what a win over Conor would mean for my career. It would lead me to a title option, the winner of this fight is going to fight for the belt right away. And it serves as a platform for me, for my NGO, for everything I do, ”concludes Poirier.

It may interest you Related



