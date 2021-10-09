The UFC returned to the T-Mobile Arena and did so with Conor McGregor as the spearhead. With that combination, nothing could go wrong. Read the chronicle of the main event of UFC 264.

UFC 264 Results: Poirier vs McGregor 3

UFC 264 main card results

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor by TKO in the first round: A fracture in McGregor’s left leg left an unexpected end. The injury prevented the Irishman from continuing and Poirier took the victory after 5 minutes of fighting. A lawsuit that despite the fact that The Notorious started it well, Poirier raised it better. He did a great job on the ground and pound.

Gilbert Burns beat Stephen Thompson by unanimous decision (triple 29-28): Good job Burns throughout the fight. He knew how to find the distance, was striking from afar and dominated taking the fight to the ground with good knockdowns. At the end he pointed to Jorge Masvidal, a fight that could be very media.

Tai Tuivasa knocked out Greg Hardy in the first round: What a minute they have offered! They both have heavy hands and it showed. Hardy staggered Tuivasa, who waited for the American when he came in full-size and knocked him out with a left crochet.

Irene Aldana defeated Yana Kunitskaya by KO in the first round: Great triumph of the Mexican. Aldana and Kunitskaya exchanged blows from a distance. The fight was even until a jab against Aldana sent the Russian to the ground. There, in the ground and pound, the Cualiacán woman took out everything she had until she managed to get the referee to stop the fight.

Sean O’Malley defeated Kris Moutinho by TKO in the third round: O’Malley was far superior during all three rounds. Moutinho showed courage. He went to the front and assimilated all the blows that came to him. He was holding on like a titan and thanks to the fatigue of his rival, Moutinho was spicy, but after several consecutive hands he received, the referee stopped the fight. It was controversial because there were 27 seconds left.

UFC 264 Preliminary Results

Max griffin he won, by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 and 30-27), Carlos Condit.

Michel Pereira He beat Niko Price by unanimous decision (triple 29-28).

Ilia Topuria defeated Ryan Hall by KO in the first round. Read the chronicle of the fight.

Dricus Du Plessis he knocked out Trevin Giles in the second round.

UFC 264 First Preliminary Results

Jennifer maia defeated Jessica Eye by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 and 30-27).

Brad Tavares He beat Omari Akhmedov by split decision (29-28, 28-29 and 29-28).

Zhalgas Zhumagulov submitted Jerome Rivera in the first round.

This is how we live in AS UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3