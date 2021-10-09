The expected combat between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier It did not end the way everyone expected, as it did within 5 minutes of the first round due to a fractured tibia from McGregor. For this reason, the Las Vegas public, who so longed for the fight to be anthological due to the expectation generated by their strong rivalry, before such an end, booed Poirier from their seats when he took the microphone as the winner by technical knockout. There, Dustin did not hesitate to heat up the atmosphere even more with a forceful: “Everybody booing, everybody booing … You can kiss my whole ass!”

Before when Joe rogan approached to interview him, the American challenged him to go first to speak with Conor. “Go see what he’s saying. Go find it, ”it said. But finally, it was his turn to speak. And there, he took the opportunity to get his chest out and score the victory goal, ensuring that the tibia fracture of Mcgregor It had not been the fault of a bad gesture from the Irishman, but that he had provoked it with his attacks.

It may interest you

“He fractured it in one of my punches early in the fight and it broke, sure. It was when I gave him a good kick. I bet that’s when it broke. It was probably broken. And then with the twist, it was over, you know. “said Poirier, thus adding fuel to the fire to the anger of a Mcgregor, who complained about the umpires’ decision to give Dustin the win by TKO instead of declaring the fight ended by medical stoppage.

Poirier took the opportunity to continue provoking McGregor, defining his words prior to the fight as “trash talk”. “” I can take the trash talk … but murder, there’s no going back from that … This guy was saying that he was going to kill me, that I was going to leave here in a coffin. Don’t talk to people like that, man. I hope this boy reaches his beautiful family safe and sound ”, he commented, assuring that what happened to the Irishman was the result of karma, reaping something that he himself sowed with his previous words or his lesser preparation.

“Dude, you know, karma is not a p …, it is a mirror”said Poirier. “And you know, this guy pushed and said the wrong shit and I’ve been busting my ass. And then sometimes things happen “added.

“He hit me with a good cross like in the last fight. Elimination was easy. He dug his fingers into my gloves to land the kicks. ! This guy is an idiot, man! “exclaimed Poirier, who also had to put up with another disrespect from McGregor.

“I was ripping off his bleeding head. This is not over. His wife is in my DMs (direct messages from social networks). I landed on my twisted leg, ”Conor said for his part.

After such tension and an unexpected ending that prevented the fight from extending, everyone is already aware of when McGregor and Poirier will meet in a fourth match It is assumed that it will be held in the future.