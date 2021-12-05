The year is coming to an end and Niantic has a special month planned for players of Pokemon go.

Starting tomorrow, December 1, the Inheritance Season begins and will last until March 1. It seems that Professor Willow has discovered a historical site in a cave with a giant door that has strange unlocking mechanisms.

You can see the video in the following LINK.

In a way, this ties into exploring heritages like the stories of places, Pokémon, and fellow Trainers. According to rumors online, this could be a clue of what to expect during the season leading up to the January 28 launch of Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You see, the next Switch game is set in an earlier version of the Sinnoh region, where it will attempt to complete the first Pokedex. So we might get a history lesson related to this during Inheritance Season. We will have to wait and find out.

Part of the season includes Incense Day on December 5, which will feature the Pokémon Swinub. Here, Professor Willow recruits Blanche to help her investigate the door’s mysterious mechanisms and discovers that the first mechanism requires Stardust and the help of Ice and Ground-type Pokémon like Swinub to activate.

From 11 a.m. M. Until 5 p.m. M., Local time, the Swinubs will be in nature and will be attracted to the incense. If you are lucky, you might come across a brilliant one. During this time, if you evolve the Pokémon into Piloswine to obtain Mamoswine, the latter will know the Ancient Power of the Charged Attack.

There will also be event bonuses such as event-exclusive Field Research and an Item Pack containing two Incense in the shop for 1 PokeCoin.

You’ll want to stock up on incense if you haven’t already because the following Ice-type Pokémon will be drawn to it from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Seel, Jynx, Sneasel, Snorunt, Snover , and vanilla. If you are lucky, you might run into Galarian Darumaka.

Using incense will also attract the following Pokémon from 12pm to 1pm, 2pm to 3pm, and 4pm to 5pm: Onix, Cubone, Rhyhorn, Wooper, Phanpy, Barboach, and if you’re lucky, a Lavitar.

However, there is even more to look forward to, because the Dragonspiral Descent event inspired by the Dragonspiral Tower in the Unova region will take place on December 7-12. More details will come on that.

There will also be a two-part Pokémon Go holiday event running from December 16 to December 31. You can expect Pokemon in disguise, Ice-type Pokemon to appear more frequently in the wild, event-exclusive field research, winter-themed avatar items, and plenty of bonuses.

December Community Day will also be very busy and will actually last two days. During Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19 from 11 a.m.

Additionally, Pokémon that appear in Community Day 2020 events will hatch from Eggs and appear in raids.

Event bonuses during this time include three-hour incense and decoy modules, and you can expect 1/2 hatching distance for the eggs, as well as 2x catching XP and catching Stardust.

There will also be a special bonus during the weekend: starting Friday, December 17 at 1 p.m. M. Local time and until Sunday, December 19 at 11:59 p.m. M. Local time, there will be a 25% reduction in the cost of stardust for exchanges, and an additional one. special trade per day.

There will also be a special one-time purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokeCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, six Star Pieces, one Elite FastTM, and one Elite ChargedTM. And there will be 30 Ultra Balls available in the store at no cost.

To help you prepare for such an important Community Day, the maximum amount that Pokémon Storage can be expanded to and Item Bag will increase by 500, which is good considering all the Pokémon you will catch. This means that the Pokémon Storage Expansion Limit will reach 5,500 and the Item Bag Expansion Limit will reach 4,500.

If you missed any or just a few of this year’s Community Days, here are the Wild Encounters you can look forward to on Saturday, December 18: Machop, Roselia, Swablu, Gible, Snivy, and Fletchling. If you are lucky, you can get a shiny version.

On Sunday, December 19, the following Pokémon will appear more frequently: Eevee, Duskull, Shinx, Tepig, and Oshawott. And yes, you can find some diamonds if you are lucky.

However, it’s worth noting that all of the Pokémon listed above will be drawn to incense and lures regardless of what day it is.

But wait, there’s more: Community Day in December 2021 will have a special research story available for $ 1 or the equivalent price level in your local currency. There will also be Timed Investigation running that Saturday through the following Monday and will feature tasks focused on all the Pokémon that have been featured at Community Day events for the past two years.

There will also be Field Research Tasks that, once completed, will earn Mega Energy for Charizard, Beedrill, Gengar, Gyarados, and Altaria.

There will also be plenty of Pokémon hatching from 2km eggs and some fun with Raids.

With Eggs, you can expect the following to be born: Charmander, Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Magikarp, Porygon, Elekid, Magby, Seedot, Piplup, and Budew. It can even hatch a brilliant.

The following Pokémon featured in Community Days 2020 will appear in raids: Charmander, Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Electabuz, Magmar, Magikarp, Porygon, Seedot, and Piplup. You can even catch a brilliant.

And finally, don’t forget to earn exclusive moves by evolving some of the following Pokémon from Friday to Sunday: Charizard – Evolve Charmeleon into a Charizard that knows Rapid Attack Dragon’s Breath. Beedrill: Turn Kakuna into a Beedrill who knows the Mock Charged Attack. Alakazam: Turn Kadabra into an Alakazam who knows the quick attack counter. Machamp – Evolve Machoke into a Machamp that knows recovery from the charged attack. Gengar – Evolves Haunter into a Gengar that knows the Charged Attack Shadow Punch. Gyarados – Evolves Magikarp into a Gyarados that knows the Aqua Tail charged attack. Vaporeon – Evolve Eevee into a Vaporeon that knows Charged Attack Scald. Jolteon – Evolve Eevee into a Jolteon that knows the Charged Attack Zap Cannon. Flareon: Turn Eevee into a Flareon who knows the charged attack superpower. Espeon – Evolves Eevee into an Espeon that knows the charged shadow ball of attack. Umbreon – Evolves Eevee into an Umbreon that meets the Charged Attack Psychic. Shiftry – Evolve Nuzleaf into a Shiftry who knows the Rapid Attack Bullet Seed. Altaria – Evolves Swablu into an Altaria that knows the Moonblast Charged Attack. Empoleon – Evolve Prinplup into an Empoleon who knows the Hydraulic Charged Attack Cannon. Luxray: Turn Luxio into a Luxray who knows the psychic fangs of the charged attack. Roserade: turn Roselia into a Roserade who knows. the fast attack bullet seed. Or evolve Roselia into a Roserade that knows the Charged Attack Fire-type Weather Ball. Garchomp – Evolve Gabite into a Garchomp who knows the power of charged attack land. Rhyperior – Evolve Rhydon into a Rhyperior who knows the charged attack rock smasher. Electivire – Evolves Electabuzz into an Electivire that knows the Charged Attack Flamethrower. Magmortar: Turns Magmar into a Magmortar who knows the charged attack beam. Leafeon: Turn Eevee into a Leafeon who knows the Rapid Attack Bullet Seed. Glaceon: Turn Eevee into a Glaceon who knows the charged attack water pulse. Porygon-Z – Evolves Porygon2 into a Porygon-Z that knows the Tri Attack charged attack. Dusknoir – Evolves Dusclops into a Dusknoir that knows the charged attack shadow ball. Serperior – Evolves Servine into a Serperior who knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant. Emboar -Evolve Pignite into an Emboar that knows the Charged Blast Burn attack. Samurott: Turn Dewott into a Samurott who knows the Charged Attack Hydraulic Cannon. Talonflame – Evolve Fletchinder into a Talonflame that knows the Incinerate fast attack. Sylveon – Evolves Eevee into a Sylveon that knows the Psyshock from the charged attack.

There’s a lot going on with Pokémon Go in December, so don’t forget to turn on the game and enjoy all the fun.