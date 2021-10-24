Along with the new update introducing Greedant and some Halloween content, the latest update for Nintendo Switch and Pokémon Unite mobile MOBA also packs a lot of balance.

As usual, some Pokémon have been nerfed, while others have received stat boosts. This latest update brings game prep to version 1.2.1.8 and also includes bug and text fixes, event and store updates, and more.

Here are the patch notes in their entirety, courtesy of the game’s official site:

Ver. 1.2.1.8 Halloween at Mer Stadium!

Mer Stadium gets a fun new look for a limited time! During this time, pumpkins can be used in place of battle items in the Mer Stadium. Throw these pumpkins at rival Pokémon to stick them on the heads of those Pokémon!

TRICK OR JOIN! Bug fixes Text fixes Event updates Store updates

If the application has not been updated on your device, please restart it to apply this update.

Changes have been made to some Pokémon stats and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.

Details Pikachu: Thunder Increases the damage dealt to opposing Pokémon. Pikachu: Volt Entry Increases damage dealt to opposing Pokémon. Slowbro: Amnesia Cooldown reduced. Increased HP restoration. Gengar Blastoise: Hydraulic Pump Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon is reduced. Blastoise: Water Jet Blastoise: Unite Move: Hydro Typhoon Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon is reduced. Venusaur: Giga Drain Weakened user effects. HP restore reduced. Venusaur: Sunbeam Increases damage dealt to opposing Pokémon. Lucario The following stats have been reduced: Lucario Attack: Steadfast Stat Decrease Lucario: Unite Move: Aura Cannon Garchomp: Basic Attack Increases base attack speed. Garchomp: Dragon Rush Increases the damage dealt to opposing Pokémon. Zeraora: Wild Charge + Cramorant: Dive Talonflame: Gale Wings Absol: Sucker Punch Remoat Stadium: Zapdos Aeos energy provided when defeated decreased. Remoat Stadium: Drednaw Effect when defeated weakened. Exp. Points awarded when defeated are reduced. Remoat Stadium: Rotom The following stats have been increased: Attack, HP Movement speed changed. Effect that makes reinforced goal zones defenseless.