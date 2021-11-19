11/19/2021

Act. At 12:43 CET

Marc Escolà

This past summer, in the Olympique de Marseille they were clear that some key players could not be escaped within the scheme of Jorge Sampaoli. The arrival of the Argentine coach had a positive impact on footballers such as Pol Lirola, marvels with a lot of tour on the band and capable of adapting to the coach’s system. The versatility of the Catalan side has guaranteed him the title in the eleven type of the French.

Loaned by the Fiorentina for the second part of last season, the young man from Mollet He made a strong impression in his 22 appearances in all competitions (2 goals and 2 assists). The Marseille club did everything possible to secure his services for the following season after his successful loan. Sampaoli, nicknamed “the Fool” as Bielsa, uses the 24-year-old in many positions: right back, far right or left, midfielder… Pol Lirola has changed positions too often during these 10 Ligue 1 games and the 4 Europa League appearances.

C’est nous !! Incroyable les supporters, merci💙 @OM_Officiel pic.twitter.com/IelbPrniRq – Pol Lirola (@lirola_kosok) September 19, 2021

During an interview with La Provence, the defender who came out of the lower categories of the Spanish, has commented on this special situation: “last season I played in my position, in defense or on the right wing, today is not the case but I am calm. The coach can line me up anywhere, I’ll do my best, “he said.

The importance of playing on multiple sites

“I hope to feel better and to be aligned as often as possible in my position.” Nonetheless, Jorge Sampaoli offers incredible versatility to your player. Cast Pol Lirola knows it well. “It is important to be versatile. When he puts me somewhere, he thinks I can be good and tactically useful. It’s something I like because if I like to play in my position, I also like to help in other places when necessary, like against PSG where I had a lot of space in attack as a right back & rdquor ;, he commented.

After the last change of coach, the one from Mollet is confident in his participation with the Argentine coach: “yes, it is difficult to play each game in a different position, but I hope to feel better and be aligned as often as possible in my position.” Commented if he will play in band against him Lyon, Lirola He said: “on the side, or at least on the right side, even as a winger,” he ventured.