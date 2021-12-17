PABLO R. SUANZES

Updated on Friday, December 17, 2021 – 01:15

The last European Council of the year, the Summit that should have served to launch a message of unity in the responses against Covid and of strength against Russian threats ended this Thursday, after midnight, with a resounding failure in energy matters. Poland and the Czech Republic, especially sensitive to the issues of coal, nuclear energy and the (skyrocketing) price of CO2 emission rights in the markets, opted after hours of fighting to block the conclusions document.

In this way, the Council was deprived of its most powerful and representative tool, the role that reflects common positions, which mandates the ministers or the Commission to take the next steps and serves as a political compass. The energy was a key issue also for Spain, that together with Greece, Italy, Romania and France have insisted a lot in recent months to achieve “bolder” measures at the community level, but the option of the blockade for what they also considered an insufficient response was never on the table. The technique of the Visegrad members, who have muddied the issue with demands that were unaffordable for the rest, have derailed the debate and complicated the next steps.

“We regret that an agreement has not been reached in the Council but we are paving the way. This does not mean that these issues will not continue to be discussed, because it has been agreed that measures will continue to be discussed regarding the price of gas and the wholesale market in the next tips. We were very close to reaching an agreement, to urge the commission to be more incisive and detailed in the reports it has to publish in April next year on the electricity market and short-term price response, but unfortunately there have been states that have not accepted this minimum agreement, which for us was sufficient because it allowed us to continue advancing, “said the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, at the end of the meeting.

The energy issue has many variables. In addition to all those mentioned, for example, the question of the so-called taxonomy, the classification that the Commission must make in the coming weeks to establish what is a green investment and what is not. Something essential because of the European funds approved last year, up to 800,000 million euros in joint debt, almost 40% has to be dedicated to energy transition projects. France, together with many of the partners from the East or Finland, wants the nuclear energy is considered green, because despite its waste it does not emit CO2. Germany and other Nordics are adamantly opposed. And they’ve been trying to twist each other’s arms for weeks.

“There are countries that have mixed different issues that in my opinion they had nothing to do with the price hike debate. An attempt has been made to incorporate elements that do not have consensus, such as taxonomy, that is, whether nuclear or gas should be incorporated as transitory energy sources. An element that did not have anywhere near enough consensus within the Council. It was something divisive, trying to impose a paragraph on taxonomy, something that clearly has made the agreement impossible, “Sánchez reiterated.” It is a difficult debate, but the government will continue to raise the flag at the sectoral level so that at the European level a response is given “, the president has settled.

Spain and its allies wanted the conclusions that the diplomats had provisionally drawn up to be much more forceful. The Commission’s proposal to create a voluntary mechanism for the purchase and storage of gas did not seem sufficient to them and they wanted more express mentions, clear commitments that the operation of the market, possible failures will be addressed at the 27 level.

However, it was Poles and Czechs (with an outgoing government and with a weak position and a more than questionable mandate) who they monopolized the final part of the debate and they took their positions to the extreme. They blocked the option of updating the language already used in the previous October summit that called for studying the possible reform of the emissions market. And in doing so, any reference to price volatility and additional measures also disappeared, crushing Spanish expectations.

His move was precisely a quid pro quo, to force Spain to join his demands at the risk of everything being blown up. There was not enough support for these demands and the president Charles Michel chose to dissolve the Summit, after more than 14 hours of meeting, instead of dragging on what seemed like a dead end all night.

Germany and France, on opposite sides on the subject of taxonomy, nevertheless wanted to show the kinder side. Emmanuel macron and the chancellor Olaf Scholz, In his first speech as leader in Brussels, they appeared jointly and stressed that although they disagree, their views “should not divide Europe. At the end of the day we have to understand each other”, minimizing friction and leaving the ball in the hands of the European Commission, which must give legal form to the issue in a very delicate delegated act. “We want to have a taxonomy to continue with our industrial policy.”

