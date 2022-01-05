01/05/2022 at 06:29 CET

. / Melbourne

The Polish team was confirmed as the first classified combined as the first of group D after beating Argentina in the last crossing, with whom they arrived tied with full victories, by 2-0 in the absence of the doubles match, and awaits in the semifinals a Spain that could sentence their pass against Serbia this afternoon. “I am very happy for my team. I knew he would fight all the balls. Diego has played very solid in the last break points in my favor & rdquor ;, assured an excited Hubert Hurkacz after reaching the ATP Cup semi-finals for the first time in his career.

Schwartzman, who came to the duel after beating Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (4) this Monday, suffered more than expected before an attentive Hurkacz to the rest who had eleven break balls in the two disputed sets. Despite the Polish superiority, the porteño’s pride kept him afloat until the end of a second set that ended up giving way after letting his serve escape with 4-4 after saving three break balls.

In the first point of the morning, the Polish Kamil Majchrzak did not want to wake up from the dream he is going through and surpassed Federico Delbonis, who occupies 73 positions above him in the ranking, by 6-3 and 7-6 (3) to establish a positive balance of 3-0 in singles in the current edition of the ATP Cup. “It has been very complicated. I was twice with a ‘break’ advantage in the second set and I could not close it. It was a very intense match and I am very happy to have scored that last point & rdquor ;, commented Majchrzak.

Spain is the best positioned to conquer group A and thus face Poland in the semifinals this Friday afternoon at the Ken Rosewell Arena.