Octavio Ocaña: Police appear who could have taken your things

A couple of days ago, Octavio Ocaña’s fiancee and sister had accused a police officer of having taken one of the actor’s most important belongings, a slave that he always carried, and they were warning that they would seek to do justice to the last consequences.

In the social networks of Bertha Ocaña and Nerea Godínez we could see some images in which it was observed as a police officer He kept something in one of his pockets, however without knowing exactly what it was all about while the actor was still alive inside the truck and another of his companions was searching said vehicle in search of tests.

He was the host of the show Gossip No Like, Javier Ceriani, who was in charge of announcing on their social networks that users had found the profile of the police who supposedly had taken said belongings and not only found her but are also accusing her of being the person who spread the video in which the famous man is seen inhaling substances.

In case you did not know, a video appeared in which you can see how the actor was absorbing a white powder inside a vehicle, a clip for which some people have tried to stain his name and justify “the steps in which he was walking”

According to the information released, the name of the police would be Lesly monroy and it was on his Facebook profile where he was sharing the popular video of Octavio consuming the aforementioned substances.

Octavio Ocaña had dreams to fulfill, users continue to be upset with what happened.

Users think that his action was malicious and that he wanted to use said video to justify the facts, however, thanks to all the negative comments received by the police, he removed the video and limited the publications of his profile but of course he also sent a message for the Internet users stating that she will not change her position and also invited users to be policemen so that “they see that it is not easy.”

I also clarify that she will not close her account because she has nothing to hide and hopes that everything they say about her is based on something much more credible than a simple video in which it is not possible to see what is being saved.

They also accused her of having her cell phone but she flatly refused.

Faced with this situation, neither the girlfriend nor the sister have spoken about it, but Internet users have been enraged when they observe these actions that they still find much more reprehensible than what had already happened.