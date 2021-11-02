11/02/2021 at 19:07 CET

.

The judge investigating the homicide of a 9-year-old boy in Lardero (La Rioja) has asked to compare the fingerprints of the detainee as the alleged perpetrator of that crime, Francisco Javier Almeida, with an unidentified fingerprint that was found in the home of a woman victim of another crime that occurred in Logroño in 2020.

Sources of the investigation have informed . this Tuesday of this diligence ordered by the judge, although they have warned that heInvestigators are not working with the hypothesis that Almeida also committed this crime in October of last year.

The detainee for the crime of the child had been on probation since April 2020. In October of that year, the crime of a woman in Logroño occurred, initially investigated as a suicide and later as a sexist crime and of which the the secrecy of summary has been decreed.

This woman’s husband was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of this crime, but was later released, They have added the same sources, which keep more lines of investigation open and confirmatory DNA tests of authorship are awaited.

Researchers analyze possible similarities between the crime of this woman in 2020 and that of the young real estate agent committed by Almeida in 1998, for which he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder and another 10 for sexual assault.

The 1998 victim received 17 stabs in different parts of the body, after which he abused her before giving her a fatal stab in the heart, according to the sentence. As published this Tuesday by ‘El Confidencial’, the woman murdered in 2020 presented different “punctures” and a deep cut in the neck. He adds that a semen sample was also found on the victim’s body, in addition to male pubic hair.