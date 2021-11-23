Updated Tuesday, 23 November 2021 – 19:44

Employers and unions meet in Seville starting at 11 in the morning to try to close a definitive agreement. The mayor of La Lnea calls for an end to the collapse suffered by the municipality due to the action of the pickets

Protesters, along with the police in a protest in Cdiz.Javier FergoAP

The metal conflict in the province of Cdiz continues to generate problems and also inconveniences for companies and workers from other sectors that, although they understand the demands of those affected, are already beginning to tire, after eight days, of roadblocks, roadblocks. and various annoyances that the mobilizations, both in the capital, the most tense, and in the Campo de Gibraltar, are being held.

In fact, during the demonstration on Tuesday in the city of Cadiz, the riot police had to act as the subdelegate of the Government of the nation had already warned, Jos Pacheco. “The troops have been here since last weeks in case their intervention is necessary”, although he made it clear from the first moment that “it will always be in a tight and balanced way to avoid having to regret more serious situations.”

The socialist leader comes out of the criticism of the leaders of Podemos, in its different aspects, who expressed their criticism for the presence of some tanks on the main road of the city of Cadiz.

The protest started from Plaza Asdrbal to the headquarters of Femca, on Avenida Marconi; even there the march was uneventful. However, when the protesters divided to try to cut the Carranza Bridge, police charges occurred after the burning of containers and destruction of urban furniture. There is one person arrested and in principle no serious injuries.

In this climate of tension, tomorrow’s day may be the final one. Negotiations between the employer, Femca, and the unions (CCOO-UGT), resume in Seville at 11:00. It will be the fourth attempt to put an end to this situation that is already noticeable in the municipalities of the province, whether or not they have large industries in their municipal boundaries.

One of them is La Linea de la Concepcin. Your mayor, Juan Franco (The 100×100 Line), recently incorporated after testing positive for Covid in recent days, has shown its respect and solidarity with the workers, but has come up against the complaints that businessmen in his city have been expressing in recent days for the damage they are suffering. “We understand that their demands may be just, but I would also like to recall that many companies in the city are facing a series of economic losses as access to the city is collapsed.”

Something that is also felt in Gibraltar with the affection of cross-border employees who in the last week have endured roadblocks and the performance of informational pickets that they have been prevented from arriving at their post at regular hours and even, in the first days, having to give up their daily work.

Franco has asked the government sub-delegation to initiate the pertinent negotiations with the unions so that the neighboring town of Pen “does not remain collapsed as we have been for a week.” “This situation cannot be prolonged indefinitely,” said the local leader.

Messages to contractors

From the union parcel, in addition to the criticism of the employer, which they accuse of not wanting to sign an agreement despite the numerous proposals that, according to them, they have made, other messages also slip that affect, in this case, the contractors that operate in the large industries of the arc of the baha algecirea, such as Acerinox or others.

Angel Serrano, regional secretary of the UGT in the Campo de Gibraltar, also refers to the contracts. “Here everyone is defending their company, do not forget the employers.” However, although there is a unitary movement in terms of claim, it cannot be ignored that large companies, such as Acerinox, are increasingly betting on outsourcing work, which means cost savings and not having to increase permanent staff.

In this sense, it should be noted that labor conflict has also reached, on occasions, the contractors whose employees have shown, on more than one occasion, their disagreement with their conditions and requested the support of the parent company’s committee.

The salary differences between an operator who belongs to large industry or is subcontracted are notable. A permanent employee of a large industry in the region can have a payroll of 2,500 euros, while in the other case, it exceeds 1,000.

Although the labor representatives do not say it clearly, these days there are some messages, between the lines, that indicate to “SMEs and small workshops” as hndicaps when it comes to collective bargaining.

There are also personnel who, from anonymity, point to two variants to present their point of view on the conflict. “It is true that we have a series of dangers in the chemical pole and other tasks that must be compensated economically, but there is also a reality behind the fence that rises every day in the factories that many people forget when they are in here.”

