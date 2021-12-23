

North Carolina politician is accused of providing Covid-19 certificates without being inoculated.

Photo: Cameron Spencer / .

Oakboro, North Carolina Police Chief TJ Smith is being charged with helping officers and police officers to get COVID-19 vaccination cards without having to get vaccinated.

WSOC-TV reported Wednesday that the city of Oakboro has hired a private investigation company to investigate the allegations made against Smith.

Investigations revealed that the police chief told his officers to attend a vaccine “clinic” that allowed self-injection.

Smith told his staff that they would give them a syringe to self-inject at that location.He even commented that if the officers disposed of the vaccine in the private room, they would receive a vaccination card from the clinic as part of an agreement with the pharmacist.

After several police officers confirmed that Smith had disclosed this information to them, Investigators interviewed a former police chief since August 2016.

The researchers noted that Smith told them that “I didn’t see anything wrong with the procedure, since at that time he was not familiar with the rules of vaccines “and that he had given the information to two policemen” because he knew that both were anti-vaccines and they felt this would be useful for them “since their departments had a mandate on vaccines settled down”.

The officer also commented that it was not until further reflection and investigation that he learned that self-injection was against the rules; According to the investigators, the police chief seemed to be regretful of the matter, since in some parts of the interview he was tearful.

According to letters obtained by WSOC-TV, Smith has been placed on unpaid administrative leave for two weeks and probation for six months for violating police fraud policies, serving conflicting interests, and committing “willful acts that endanger the property of another.

Smith’s unpaid leave began el December 14 and parole on December 21. The police chief will have the option to appeal the disciplinary action.

Smith responded to the investigation, giving statements to The Stanly News & Press, where he accepted that he made a mistake.

“I am admitting it. It was a mistake and I shared wrong information. That’s true. I wanted to say something about this before, but with everything that was happening, it was better that I wait for the investigation process to conclude, “he said.

Meanwhile, Captain Craig Richards would serve as Acting Police Chief.

