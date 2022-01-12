Two policemen from The Angels were fired for ignoring a request for reinforcements to attend a robbery at a Macy’s store in the Crenshaw, California area, and preferring to go hunting pokémon in the famous game of Pokémon Go.

The court ruled Friday that the Los Angeles Police Department had cause to fire Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell for misconduct in 2017, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday.

On April 15, 2017, the patrol’s communications system recorded the conversations of both officers in which they commented on the sudden appearance of a “Snorlax” – virtual character of the universe Pokemon and that it is difficult to capture.

“For approximately another 20 minutes the recording system captured the plaintiffs arguing about Pokémon as they drove to different places where virtual creatures appeared to them on their mobile devices,” the document says.

“As they were going to the Snorlax location, Officer Mitchell warns Officer Lozano that ‘a Togetic has just appeared,'” he adds.

The cops captured the Snorlax and they followed after the other virtual creature. “This thing is beating me,” Mitchell said, referring to “Togetic,” according to the documents.

A police captain who arrived at the scene saw another patrol car parked nearby and wondered why the officers had not responded and attended to it himself, according to court documents.

The agents claimed that they had not heard that they called for reinforcements on the radio, but in the patrol recordings they heard them arguing whether they should respond and Lozano was heard saying: “Oh, to hell,” according to court records.

They were fired after a police rights board unanimously ruled that the two officers had incurred unprofessional and embarrassing behavior and that they had violated the trust of the citizens.

The officers asked a court to overturn their firings, arguing, among other things, that the recordings of their private conversations were misused as evidence. However, the judge of the upper cut rejected his request and the appeals court upheld the decision.

Pokémon Go, the augmented reality game for mobile phones, it involves using GPS and driving to various locations to “capture” virtual creatures, according to the files.

The video game caused a sensation in mid-2010, launching millions of people, phone in hand, on the hunt for fantastic figures.

