An eight year old girl named Fanta bility died after receiving a shot by a policeman trying to stop a shooting Come in students of two rival schools in Philadelphia, an unfortunate fact that has generated even more controversy because a judge determined that adolescents will be prosecuted for the murder of the minor.

According to local media, the events occurred on August 27th after a soccer game between the high schools Pennsbury and Academy Park, where they studied Alfredo “AJ” Ford and Hasein Strand.

According to official reports, both argued with other teammates and this triggered an exchange of shots as the attendees left the stadium.

At the entrance were the officers John Scanlan III, Devon Smith and a third whose name has not been revealed, who upon hearing the shooting they reacted and shot a car who was just turning in front of them, as they believed that the shots were coming from the vehicle.

Yet in the crossfire five people were hit by bullets, including Fanta. The girl was shot in the back, for which she had to be hospitalized in an emergency, but unfortunately she died that same day. In the attack, his older sister was also injured but he managed to save himself.

They blame two students

The controversial case has sparked more controversy in recent days because despite the fact that it was found that the bullet that killed Fanta came from the weapon of one of the officers, the Agents will not be tried for the girl’s murder.

Instead, yes they will be tried Alfredo “AJ” Ford and Hasein Strand, the two young men who supposedly started the fight at the end of the game.

“They were trying to kill each other that night and, as a direct result, a little girl is dead,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer pointed out sharply about the case.

“AJ” Ford was arrested last Wednesday, and will remain without bail due to Fanta’s death, while Strand turned himself in to the authorities one day later. Both face murder charges, but also for attempted murder, assault and others related to the possession of weapons and are imprisoned in the George W. Hil Correctional Facility.

Although the lawyer for the Bility family told the media that they agreed that both young people be held responsible for the death of the girl, they also want that Sharon Hill District Police officers be investigated for excessive use of force, lack of training, injury and wrongful death, among other charges related to his negligent behavior.

