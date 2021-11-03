Things have gotten a bit out of control following the announcement that Jon Kent will be in a gay relationship in DC’s new Son of Kal-El comic. Some of the cartoon’s illustrators and the firm’s offices have asked the authorities for help to protect them after receiving death threats from alleged readers who are angry with the fictional character. Fortunately, nothing has come of age.

According to TMZ, production members and illustrators from DC Comics enlisted the help of the Los Angeles Police Department to patrol the studio where they work, as well as their homes. Several officers were dispatched after they received various threats. At the moment, the measure is only to be extra careful and make the creative team feel more secure, but there have been no incidents that have the authorities concerned.

This responds to the announcement that was made last month, as part of the Day to Come Out of the Closet, in which DC revealed that in his new comic, Jon Kent, Clark’s son, would begin a romantic relationship with another boy. The comic sees the young man of Kryptonian descent take up the mantle of Superman while his father is off-planet and sees him shape his own identity as a superhero.

How exactly this fact deserves, about a fictional character who isn’t even the original Superman, that kind of violent response, particularly from supposed fans of a hero who represents good and justice, doesn’t really make sense. Under no circumstances is it justifiable to attack the welfare of another person, no matter how much you disagree with their work or the decisions regarding a comic.

This is not the first time that a change to the iconic character has caused controversy. More recently, it also happened when it was revealed that the Warner Bros. studio is planning a Superman reboot with an African-American actor. And the same when it was announced that there would be a series also with an Afro-descendant version of the superhero produced by Michael B. Jordan. So far those are the only two projects in development for the Kryptonian.

The scandal around Jon Kent is even more confusing when in the past the bisexuality of other DC characters in the comics has also been confirmed, such as Harley Quinn and Robin himself. Nor when it was shared that Themyscira had welcomed her first trans Amazon. This year, also Loki – 96%, the Marvel antihero, came out with that sexual orientation. In none of those instances were threats made against the team behind those deliveries.

Whether they like it or not, the representation of LGBT characters is imminent, as it always should be and as it always has been with heterosexual characters. At the moment, the comic book company has not said anything about it nor has it done so Tom taylor, the writer of the story, who, by the way, spent Halloween sharing the costumes of several same-sex couples dressed up as Jon Kent and her boyfriend the hacker Jay Nakamura.

