Donald trump qualified this Thursday the speech of Joe biden, who blamed him for the attack on Congress on January 6, 2021, of “political theater” to make forget “the failure” of the Democratic president.

The president “used my name today to try to further divide America,” Trump said in a statement. “This political theater is just to distract from the fact that Biden has completely and totally failed,” he added.

In his speech Biden criticized Trump for spreading a “web of lies” claiming the 2020 vote count was fraudulent in an attempt to hold onto power, and attacked the crowd of Republican supporters who stormed the Capitol to try to prevent congressmen from certifying their electoral victory.

Biden speaks from Statuary Hall in the US Capitol to commemorate the first anniversary of the riot (AP)

Trump, who earlier this week canceled a planned anniversary press conference, repeated that the elections were “rigged.”

“You just have to look at the numbers, they speak for themselves,” said the former president.

“They are not justifiable, which is why complicit media simply call it the Big Lie, when in reality the Big Lie was the choice,” he added.

Assault on the Capitol (AP)

“They got away with it and it is leading to the destruction of our country,” Trump said.

The Republican added that Biden is destroying the country with “crazy policies of open borders, corrupt elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates and devastating school closings.”

A few hours after his first statement, the former Republican president issued a second in which he seemed furious at the speech of Biden.

“Seeing Biden speak is very hurtful to a lot of people. They are the ones who tried to prevent a peaceful handover with rigged elections,” he said.

Trump statement (Internet)

And later a third: “Never forget that the 2020 presidential elections were a crime. Never give up!”

The allegations of electoral fraud made by Trump have been rejected, one after another, by the authorities of the states where the questioned vote was held, the Justice Department and the American courts.

