It consists of a wide variety of models to configure a home theater or Hi-Fi system to suit every listening space and budget.

Designed with the aim of providing the best sound at a more than competitive price, this new series integrates the latest advances of the firm in terms of woofers, tweeters, crossovers and speakers of superior series such as the Reserve Series, which has been awarded this year with the EISA award for “best home theater speaker system”. And it is that all of them have been developed to provide dynamic and realistic audio, as well as high-resolution bass without effort, in addition to facilitating the reproduction of Dolby Atmos.

In short, they are capable of improving the experience of music, movies, television and the sound of games, achieving excellent audio.

To the complete measure or whim

The Monitor XT series is comprised of a wide variety of models, allowing customers to design a Hi-Fi or home theater system to suit their listening space and budget, while satisfying their quest for exceptional performance. In this sense, the Monitor XT Series line consists of two floor speakers, center channels, two bookshelf models, a 12-inch powered subwoofer and a height module for surround sound. All components in this range are presented in a Midnight Black finish.

Powerful and clear audio

The new line is the answer to the evolution of high resolution audio due to streaming music services and streaming movie premieres in Dolby Atmos. In fact, all the components of the Monitor XT series work together in perfect harmony to provide uniform sound, creating a dreamy home theater or Hi-Fi system. In addition, for maximum versatility, they have been designed to deliver powerful and clear audio from almost any amplifier or receiver.

Advanced technologies

Monitor XT loudspeakers symbolize innovation, which has always established Polk Audio as one of the leaders in the history of American audio. Thus, they include terylene dome tweeters with high resolution audio certification, capable of faithfully reproducing audio beyond 40 kHz. These advanced tweeters provide a great sense of space and extreme clarity. The new line also provides good bass performance thanks to efficient and dynamically balanced woofers, combined with passive radiators (on floor-standing models). These cones deliver brilliant detail, realistic midrange, and punchy tonal delivery with signature ultra-low distortion.

Dedicated height channels

For an engaging, multi-dimensional experience of Dolby Atmos, DTS: X and Auro 3D content, the Monitor XT line includes MXT90 height speakers. These are capable of adding a dramatic vertical dimension to the sound field when playing the content of object-oriented audio formats. Thus, when placed on top of the Monitor XT20, XT60 or XT70 speakers or mounted on the wall, it is possible to configure an entire 3D home theater system.

Powered Subwoofer

The Monitor XT12 active subwoofer brings a solid, vibrant punch to music, movies, and video games thanks to its 12-inch long-throw dynamically balanced woofer powered by an ultra-efficient 100-watt Class A / B amplifier that delivers detail and punchy bass down to 24Hz. Plus, it offers RCA and LFE inputs, and is compatible with the latest AV receivers, which in turn support Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. Users will appreciate the ability to fine-tune performance using variable cutoff, polarity, and volume settings. Lastly, this loudspeaker is housed within a rigid low-resonance cabinet and features an attractive removable grille.

The Monitor XT series offers a five-year limited warranty to ensure countless hours of listening pleasure.

Polk The Monitor …

… XT 12: 329 euros

… XT 15: 179 euros / pair

… XT 20: 249 euros / pair

… XT 30: 149 euros

… XT 35: 279 euros

… XT 60: 399 euros / pair

… XT 70: 599 euros / pair

… XT 90: 199 euros / pair

www.polkaudio.com