They can be paired with amplifiers to reproduce deep bass, as an ideal solution for movie, music and game lovers.

Belonging to the Monitor XT line and compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X, Monitor XT 20 has a modern design, in addition to complying with the firm’s premise of offering great sound for all types of content. In this sense, they are trained to optimize the enjoyment of music, games and movies with realistic high-resolution sound and effortless bass.

It is also the highest performing bookshelf speaker in the Monitor XT line, and can be paired with more powerful amplifiers to produce deeper bass (lower half an octave).

Technology that feels

Monitor XT 20 loudspeakers feature Hi-Res Audio certified terylene dome tweeters capable of faithfully reproducing audio beyond 40 kHz. These advanced tweeters provide a great sense of space and extreme clarity, something you can hear as well as feel.

For their part, Polk speakers have always been synonymous with effortless bass, even on small ones, and MXT20 is no exception. Robust, dynamically balanced, high-efficiency 6.5 ”woofers deliver clean, open mids and powerful, responsive bass with low distortion, resulting in clear voices and instruments, and bands soundtracks from movies and music are impressive.

Amplified universe in high resolution

Compatible with the latest Dolby Atmos and DTS: X surround sound AV receivers and 4 and 8 ohm amplifiers, Polk Monitor XT requires no specialized equipment to deliver great sound. If desired by the user, the MXT90 height module can be combined with the MXT20 to experience new dimensions of 3D sound.

In addition to high resolution music, movies or games, Monitor XT 20 is also perfect for playing high resolution streaming services such as Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music HD, Qobuz and Spotify HiFi.

Legacy and exceptional components

All Monitor XT models have been designed to enjoy pure sound: their nickel-plated connection terminals guarantee a direct and loss-free connection; rigid MDF cabinets isolate sound from the woofer and tweeter without adding unwanted resonances; and its removable, precisely fitting louvers minimize sonic interference.

Finally, the Monitor XT series comes in a Midnight Black finish and offers a five-year limited warranty to ensure countless hours of listening pleasure.

249 euros / pair

www.polkaudio.com