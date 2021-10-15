New high-resolution tweeter with 2.5 cm Pinnacle ring radiator, 13.3 cm turbine cone mid-bass woofer and X-Port technology for distortion-free bass.

Polk Audio, an audio manufacturer with over 45 years of experience, has just introduced its Reserve R100 bookshelf speakers. With a discreet elegance and a minimalist design, this pair was born in order to provide exceptional sound and thus be able to enjoy music and cinema with the highest quality.

High Definition Tweeter with Pinnacle Ring Radiator

The more than four decades of experience that the brand has in the field of sound is evident in the new high definition tweeter, with Pinnacle 2.5 cm ring radiator that integrates these new speakers. A component that is capable of delivering extremely clear and crisp highs, without unwanted coloration or distortion. It does this by employing a precisely tuned waveguide that greatly improves the dispersion of high-frequency energy to provide a wide optimal listening area.

Meanwhile, the carefully damped rear camera helps to eliminate any unwanted resonance. Certified for high resolution, the Pinnacle tweeter is designed for two-channel music listening as well as multi-channel 3D sound for movies, sports, and video game soundtracks.

13.3 cm turbine cone

Polk has developed the turbine cone to ensure natural reproduction of the mid frequencies to which the human ear is especially sensitive. The 13.3 cm turbine cone combines Polk’s exclusive foam core and molded turbine geometry that dramatically improves stiffness and damping without increasing mass. The result is a sound in which every detail is perceived, with a smooth and precise mids and natural bass.

New patented X-Port technology

Polk’s new patented X-Port technology incorporates an Eigentone filter for easy, distortion-free bass. Specifically, it consists of a set of closed tube dampers specifically tuned to capture and eliminate the distortions typical of conventional loudspeakers. Ultimately, X-Port prevents the higher bass and mids from being affected by the resonances produced by the port and the cabinet, ensuring a uniform and detailed sound.

Goodbye resonances

Available in two finishes, Midnight Black and Satin White, their cabinets have been carefully designed to minimize internal standing waves and eliminate unwanted resonances as well. The result is a cabinet that firmly holds the speakers and allows for faithful reproduction of recordings.

Polk Reserve R100 loudspeakers are perfect for enjoying music in stereo with amplifiers, 70W / channel minimum (to get the most out of the box), or used in movie viewing systems, either as main or as surround side and rear, in high-end home theater systems.

Price: 550 euros / pair (price as of June 2021)

en.polkaudio.com