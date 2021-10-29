The function that Zanfer will present next Saturday, at the Tijuana Municipal Auditorium, will not only have the great attraction of presenting the best Mexican women’s boxing fight in history, with the confrontation between Jackie Nava and Mariana Juárez, but it will also have support multi-stellar and highly attractive, from his preliminary fights.

The evening, which will be broadcast by Azteca 7, the House of Boxing, will begin at 5:00 p.m., and from the first fight that will go up to the ring, there will be talent and prospect with great talent and projection.

And three young welterweight prospects stand out.

The Tijuana-based Bernardino “Berna” Lozano (8-1-0, 8 ko’s) will be tested by the Sonoran Eliud “Tyson” Ortega (7-2-3, 4 ko’s) in a 6-round power-to-power contest.

Also participating will be the son of actor Sergio Goyri, Shailock “Nitro” Goyri (5-0-1, 3 ko’s), who will make his second fight of the year, now under the tutelage of Zanfer, after having paused his career for two years. He reappeared last May in Tijuana, and knocked out José Guadalupe Elisea in one round. Goyri (5-0-1, 3 ko’s) is 21 years old, debuted in December 2017 in his native Guadalajara, and drew against a 14-fight rival in professional boxing. He tied four victories, until July 2019, reappeared five months ago and will now seek his second victory of 2021.

And a prospect who is already looking for stellar places is Rubén “Pollito” Aguilar (16-0-0, 12 ko’s), who will be put to the test by Luis Enrique “Lobito” Montelongo (15-9-0, 3 ko’s). in contention scheduled to 6 rounds.

The “capital army” will be complemented with the presence of Israel Rodríguez Picazo, Brian Mosinos and Bryan Mercado.

Rodríguez Picazo (21-5-0, 13 ko’s) goes to Monterrey’s Gabino Hernández (8-8-4, 2 ko’s) at 8 rounds at Super Bantamweight. Mosinos (21-2-0, 4 ko’s) will face Carlos “Grillo” Mejía (6-2-1, 2 ko’s), who has just drawn against former Olympian Joselito Velázquez. And a teammate of Velázquez’s national team, who represented Mexico in Rio 2016, Elías Emigdio (8-1-2, 3 ko’s) will be Mercado’s rival (19-1-0, 15 ko’s) in an 8-round battle in Super bantamweight.

In addition, the clashes between Diego “Azabache” Torres (11-0-0, 11 ko’s) and José Valenzuela (9-3-0, 3 ko’s) at 8 rounds in Lightweight and Elvis “Rockanrolero” Torres (19-1-2 , 11 ko’s) against Erick Encinia (17-4-1, 5 ko’s), also 8 rounds in Lightweight, complement the boxing evening this Saturday, in Tijuana.

The protagonists of the function must comply with the medical examination this Friday, at 10:00 a.m., and the official weighting ceremony, starting at 12:00 p.m., at the Grand Hotel Tijuana.

Tijuana fans will have the opportunity to be present at the Tijuana Municipal Auditorium, following the prevention and health protocols of the health authorities and the Tijuana Boxing Commission.