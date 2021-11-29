

Polo Monárrez and Valeria Sandoval.

Photo: Telemundo / Alex Tamargo / Telemundo

Polo Monárrez and Valeria Sandoval were the last to be eliminated from ‘Así Se Baila’. They reached the semifinal, but they couldn’t fight for the 200 thousand dollars, because they were the least voted by the public of the reality of Telemundo.

But they are undoubtedly victorious in many ways. In the case of Polo, he was invited to ‘Así Se Baila’ by Elyfer Torres to be his co-equiper. But how do we tell you, Almost in the final stretch she resigned because she was having anxiety attacks and went to Mexico to record the second season of ‘Guerra de Vecinos’ for Netflix.

So they went looking for an emergency companion for the Mexican. This is how Valeria Sandoval arrived a few Sundays ago, who has in her favor being a dancer, and against that she is not yet so well known in the United States as in his native Colombia.

The truth is that, although their evolution has been fantastic, the public did not vote for them and they were out of. But before each one returns to their lives, We talk to them, who most regret is not having the opportunity to do the choreography planned for the final: “It is a true jewel, we did not lack anything else”, says Polo.

“This week was the most difficult of all, and we also thought that if we left we would want to do it with our heads held high, and showing that we not only dance, that we interpret, that we are actors, that we are creative“, Valeria said.

“Thanks to the people who trusted us, to all those who are behind us, those who do the work to support us, to miss us… I carry in a bag all the opportunities that were generated for us, ”said Monárrez.

With the departure of them, the four couples that go to the final are divided into two. Those who were elected by the vote of the public who were Gregorio and Luna Pernía; Samadhi and Adriano Zendejas; Lorenzo Méndez and Jessica Diáz. And those who were chosen by the jury; Adrián Di Monte and Sandra Itzel.

Next Sunday, December 5, we will meet the couple who will win the trophy and the 200 thousand dollars.

