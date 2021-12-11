12/11/2021 at 3:46 PM CET

Irene Savio

Job insecurity, the health crisis, and climate change. The second vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, has taken from the Vatican this Saturday what she was looking for: harmony with Francisco, the Argentine Pope that many, also within his party, United We Can, have praised and described as a world benchmark on issues of social justice and the fight against inequality. In this context, the meeting between the most powerful Catholic in the world and the most valued politician in Spain has been held.

The meeting of the Pope and Díaz lasted some 40 minutes and it has been carried out in the Apostolic Palace. Where Francisco usually receives presidents and prime ministers, Díaz, who is not a believer, was able to converse behind closed doors with the highest authority of the Catholic Church. “It has been a very exciting meeting, believe me“, the also Minister of Labor has limited herself to saying at the end of her meeting, in a brief appearance in a frigid Plaza de San Pedro in which the Secretary of State for Employment and Social Economy was also present, Joaquin Perez Rey.

Among the issues that were discussed, they highlighted “issues that concern the Pope and the Government,” such as “decent work” and that “workers are at the center,” later sources close to Díaz specified. The two also talked about others “common challenges such as the health and social crisis of Covid-19 “, and Díaz explained to the Pope” all the legislation that the Government has carried out “during the pandemic. The Pope “was informed”. “Argentina and Galicia were also discussed”, it was specified.

The vice president has brought the Pope “a message from the president Pedro Sanchez“added the sources, without giving more details about the content of this communication. Even so, the meeting” was not in a personal capacity, but as vice president “, it was wanted to specify from the Diaz environment. The minister considers”You cannot live in a Catholic country turning your back on the Church“For this reason,” he does not understand a right away from common sense & rdquor ;, he added, referring to the recent controversies over the visit of politics in the Vatican.

Extraordinary meeting

In the days leading up to the meeting between Díaz and the Pope, some observers interpreted the meeting as a sign that politics he is preparing his candidacy, at a time when it is very popular among Spaniards, according to the latest data from the Sociological Research Center (CIS). All this when Francisco has also fallen in the sights of the Spanish right, among others, of the Madrid president Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who recently complained about the apology made by the Pope for the Spanish conquest of America.

The preamble to the meeting was no wonder. Francisco tends to minimize his encounters with politicians who are not heads of state and, in the past, he has refused to even meet with prominent figures in American politics at times he considered inappropriate. In this circumstance, the leader of Unidas Podemos becomes the second member of the Spanish Government to meet alone with the Pope, after the 35-minute audience granted last year to Pedro Sánchez.

Indeed, although on more than one occasion, Nadia Calviño, the Minister of Economy, was also able to witness events attended by the Argentine Pope in the Vatican – for example, the congresses organized by the Vatican Academy of Sciences – I try to meetings held with other people, and not alone. In fact, the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, was also received in 2019 by the Pope, but an event that other mayors also participated in.

The Galician leader has traveled to Rome again weeks after a bilateral meeting with her Italian counterpart, Andrea Orlando, whom he saw again on Monday in Brussels, on the occasion of the meeting of the Ministers of Labor of the European Union. This Saturday, however, he will return to Spain after a meeting with the Spanish ambassador to the Holy See, Carmen de la Peña Corcuera, affirmed sources of its surroundings.