Pornhub, the leading pornographic entertainment website, brings us for the eighth consecutive year the trends, the terms and the most representative searches of 2021, along with a video summary of everything that happened during the year that is without loss.

Every year, the Insights team together with the web statisticians analyze the millions of visits they receive every day in order to know what their tastes have been and thus prepare their annual report.

According to his statistics, the countries that generated the most traffic during 2021 They were the United States, followed by the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Italy and Mexico. “This year, the Philippines tops the list of countries that spend the most time on the site, with 11 minutes and 31 seconds. followed by Japan, with 10 minutes and 3 seconds, “said the report.

And it is that these data are often the result of the influence we have received from the media, cinema, video games … For example, in 2018 the list included the term “Fortnite” as the most searched. In this 2021 we can already affirm that the word par excellence has been “hentai”.

This word, which comes from Japanese culture, refers to any sexual fetish and it seems that the United States is a big fan of this concept since it is in its Top10.

Laurie Betito, clinical psychologist, sex therapist and director of Pornhub’s Center for Sexual Wellbeing affirms that “since it is cartoons and not real, it allows you to go further, with fewer restrictions than reality offers.” Hentai porn also tends to have more storyline and people seem to be increasingly drawn to the context. “

Leaving this term aside, let’s get into what have been user fetish categories, including all the Spanish men and women, considered one of the countries most fans of pornographic cinema in the world, of this 2021.

In the list that Pornhub has provided with the Top10, highlights “Group sex“, the surprising category of”Romance“, which perhaps has something to do with the pandemic year that we have passed and an increase in consequence of the need for genuine and affective interaction.

Below we have “Fitness“, very much in line with what we mentioned before about the cultural influence of the year,”Exchange“,”Challenge“, which every week as its name suggests, a new challenge was proposed to users (such as the famous” no nut November “, which was related to abstinence).

We would finally find: “Transgender“,”Gothic“,”Roommate“,”How…“(which explains in a playful video how to perform certain techniques).

In the case of Spain, we can also highlight the term “Hentai” as the most visited, along with “MILF”. Other changes to the ranking include an increase for the “Lesbian” and “Latina” categories.

Compared to the rest of the world, visitors to Spain are 145% more likely to view the “Fingering” category and 83% more likely to view “Muscled Men”. The most watched video category in Spain in “Mature”.

As we can see, the imagination of the users has no limit. From video game characters, cinema or all kinds of fetishes are more than welcome on this website and these lists prove it.