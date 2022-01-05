01/05/2022 at 22:12 CET

.

A shady place on the internet hides thousands of pornographic videos where the protagonists are famous like Taylor Swift or Mila Kunis. Despite the fact that their faces appear in the images, the body is not theirs. Like dolls, they were created with artificial intelligence, with “software” that replaced the face of a porn actress with that of the artists.

Is about “deepfakes”, digital creations made with algorithms who learn through repetition and that after coding dozens of images of faces from different angles they can substitute one person’s face and voice for another’s.

They do not have to be harmful, they are also used in the film industry or in advertising, but the Sensity AI company estimates that between 90% and 95% of all “deepfakes” online are pornography and about 90% include women.

Silencing female leaders

In that virtual backyard, the vast majority of anonymous users use the faces of famous actresses or singers. Even so, the victims are also politicians or activists.

. received in November a activist’s deepfake Greta Thunberg showing the 18-year-old gesturing and dancing naked. The video was circulating in Brazil on WhatsApp and was accompanied by a message accusing her of “be testing new tactics against the climate change“.

With an internet search, . found the video of the original actress whose face had been replaced by Thunberg’s.

Catalina Moreno, from Fundación Karisma, a Colombian organization that works to promote human rights in the digital world, points out that these types of “deepfakes” seek to “silence, avoid having women visible and in public debates “.

In the case of Thunberg, adds the expert, the “deepfake” wants “question whether their environmental activism is credible taking into account that there is a video circulating of her naked “and” leaving her speech in the background, taking away interest in the fight that is taking place “.

Indian investigative journalist Rana Ayyub explains in an article how, after criticizing India for a rape in Kashmir of an 8-year-old girl, a pornographic “deepfake” began to circulate in which his face appeared and for the one who suffered cyberbullying on the networks.

The consequences in the long run, he adds, were mental problems and self-censorship.

The UN ruled on the case calling on the Indian government to protect her from cyberbullyingbut there were no repercussions for the authors.

Fake videos can also putting men’s lives at risk in countries where homosexuality is criminalized, in some with the death penalty.

Above all, as it is a technology that in recent years has taken a run and It is possible to create it with an application on the mobile.

Although the “deepfakes” generated with free programs are not perfect, to discredit a woman it is enough that they are credible.

Weaponizing women’s sexuality is not new. A report on political violence on social networks in Ecuador collects the testimony of a policy who was advertised as a prostitute on a website and they attached their phone. Their campaign photo had been used in the ad.

Available to anyone

To generate “deepfakes” you need large amounts of images and videos from different anglesThat is why until now it was difficult to use them against anonymous women. Even so, there are already applications that analyze photographs of women and with artificial intelligence they are undressed in a few minutes.

Sensity AI found in 2020 a Telegram chatbot that had stripped at least 100,000 women. For its part, a study promoted by the European Parliament to address “deepfakes” in European politics notes that the apps are designed with gender biases.

The research points out that there is no regulation in most countries of the world and includes the examples of the US states of Virginia, Texas and California, the first in that country to enact laws on “deepfakes”.

Cardona insists on the importance of large technology companies taking action on the matter and stopping the flow of these videos on their platforms. Although both the pornographic website PornHub and Twitter banned “deepfakes” porn, . Verifica found that hundreds are posted on these platforms every day.

Some companies have developed programs to identify “deepfakes”, but they are not available to the user. Therefore, it is important to know some tips to determine if you are facing a “deepfake”, such as notice if the gestures or voice are delayed, if the color of the skin between the face and the body matches, or if the source the images come from is trustworthy and public.