By Jaime Estrada

Photos Jorge Najera

Terence Crawford is a man of few words, and he had said that Shawn Porter was talented and that he could get the joker out of his arm sleeve, because he knew how to do things well against anyone who was put in front of him, but that he was simply not up for it. his competitive level, and the odds supported his theory in the 8-to-1 offer. Flaunting his nickname “Showtime” the challenger arrived between colored lights and with Rapsody fighting his gap to the ring, Crawford strictly on business, he arrived without much fanfare. And at the beginning of hostilities, Porter stood at dawn, shooting at close range, trying to impose his law, and of course, with his street style, with everything at the front trying to drive Terence crazy, who without beating around the bush took the Claw upon discovering a rift to enter someone else’s defense and dismantle Shawn’s efforts to take the helm of advantage. At times neither one of the two dared to get out of the bull by the horns, and Porter kept putting his signature of danger, but Crawford did not shrink at all and his forceful blows were stuck with a tube, but on several occasions when he felt that Porter was sticking to him like a leech, he detached it or at least tried to put it at a distance, without allowing that sunset to infiltrate his skin and he could make an irreparable mistake. And by the middle of the fight, Crawford’s gauntlets warned of unconcerned torment, but he also wondered; What else should I do to bend Shawn’s will? that got to the line where the fire burned. Crawford began to put more authority with his rock punch, but Porter was still not intimidated, although in his dislocated entrances he was crying out for a wall that would stop him in his tracks, and as predicted, Shawn reached the chloroform lever alone, Well, it was like a trap for Shawn that he inevitably fell on his back, and if he got up to continue giving the war that he announced and that he had engraved on his clothes, but Crowford’s accurate darts finally broke his spirit and he kissed the dust and hit the canvas with the glove repeatedly as a sign of helplessness and the referee seeing such a tantrum, did not think it wise to let them continue to hit him even by the armpits, and put a sansea finished in the tenth round. The champion tapped the canvas and threw a celebration dance with mother on the same brava stage. Errol Spence was in the audience and we will see which skins jump more gauntlets if they face each other.