Chicago Bulls had it in their power to win in Portland and lead the Eastern Conference, but they did not achieve one thing or the other. The Blazers rallied 20 points behind to win 112-107 and balance their record to 8-8.

Two well differentiated parts. In the first Chicago dominated at will to the rhythm of its two stars, a rhythm in the antipodes of the horrible first part of the two local stars.

The 48-63 of the intermission left us to Portland with only 3 triples under their belt, a disastrous defense, 11 lost balls and … Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum they added 6 points with 1 of 10 in the shot! Especially bloody McCollum in the first half to forget: 0 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals, 0 blocks, 0 of 4 shooting and -20 for the Blazers with him on the court. All this in 16 minutes of play. On the opposite side, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan they swam in abundance, accumulating 33 points at halftime with 14 of 21 in the field goal. So it was no wonder the bath Portland was getting.

But after the break everything changed. Local comeback with a 64-44 partial in the last 24 minutes, thus reaching a tight end in which neither DeRozan nor LaVine were right, with the latter missing a triple released with 110-107 against.

In the local ranks, capitals in those final seconds Larry Nance Jr. (scoring 2 free with the stands chanting his name) and Nassir little, which this time did not shine as in previous games, but it was decisive with a defensive play against DeRozan and with the 2 free games that ended the contest and left the Bulls with 10-5 and without first place in the conference.

Portland is a bipolar team. At home he has a 7-1 and outside a 1-7 to be in that balance of 8-8 that is anything but balanced.

The victory of the Billups came with 22 points and 10 assists from Lillard, who was again erratic in shooting, with 18 points and 12 rebounds from Jusuf Nurkic and with another 18 points of Norman Powell. Lillard and Powell played with discomfort and were doubtful before the game.

Great game of Larry Nance Jr. (16 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks) and a very good job of Robert Covington in the local ranks.

Chicago had LaVine with 30 points and 7 triples, DeRozan with 22 points and 5 assists, but 7 of 19 on the shot, to Lonzo ball with 17 points already Alex Caruso on the verge of triple-double. Tremendous the former Lakers with 12 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals.