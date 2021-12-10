12/10/2021 at 22:07 CET

New York City is one step away from winning the MLS. The team, founded in 2013 and whose ranks in the past were Frank Lampard, David Villa or Andrea Pirlo, among other illustrious ones, will be measured this Saturday in the final to Portland Timbers. The match will be played at 9:00 p.m. and will do it in Providence Park in Portland for the best classification of the Oregonians in the regular phase.

The Timbers were the first to get the ticket to the last round by winning in the West. The box Gio savarese, in which the Valencian militates Jorge gonzalez, beat Real Salt Lake in the conference final (2-0), where he arrived after surprising and knocking out Colorado Rapids, the best team in the league. Before, the Timbers beat Minnesota United 3-1.

As for New York City, his path was no less laborious. Ronny Deila’s men came back in the Eastern Final to Philadelphia Union (1-2) while before they also dismounted the best team in their Conference, the New England Revolution. They swept the regular season but fell on penalties against the New Yorkers after 2-2 in regulation time.

The franchise, owned by the City Football Group, has received the support of Pep Guardiola. “The new coach is doing things very well and they have achieved something very important. This organization is created for this. It’s good to see that the club in New York can achieve something like this, be a conference champion and play the final. We want to wish you the best of luck. They are part of the family and I hope they can win the final “, said the Manchester City manager.

This Saturday will take over from Columbus Crew, champion in 2020. Portland Timbers have been runners-up twice and in 2015 achieved their first crown. For its part, New York City faces his first final.