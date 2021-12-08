12/08/2021

Act. At 12:29 CET

Pepe, former Real Madrid footballer and currently captain of the Port, did not leave the Stadium or Dragao too happy last night after the clash against Atlético de Madrid.

In a very rough game, the referee had to expel up to five footballers in the final stretch of the clash after two different actions in which he showed the reds to Carrasco and Wendell, which ended in tanganas among which was the Portuguese.

On the reasons why the game ended that way, Pepe, on the Movistar + microphones with Ricardo Sierra, he attacked in two clear ways: the rival and the video referee.

“Atlético has taken that path further. The VAR is there to help, but today it has not helped. We wanted to calm the spirits because we were stronger in the field. Then in two transitions they made us two more goals and it was very difficult, “said Pepe after the match.

Pepe, in an action from Porto – Atlético

“In the first half we did not deserve to go 0-0. We had many chances, then at the beginning and the second we were good, Atlético was lucky to score from set pieces. The game ended, a lot of confusion, a lot of fighting, the referee began to teach yellow, “he added.

Finally, Pepe made a self-criticism of his team’s group stage: “Today’s game has been the reflection of our group. In Madrid we created many chances and we ended up with a draw. In San Siro, the same with a tie having more opportunities. And today we had the most controlled game. We have worked well, we created many scoring chances, but at a level as high as the Champions League we suffered a lot“