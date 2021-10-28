10/28/2021

The Prime Minister of Portugal, the socialist António Costa, said Thursday that “It would be a dream” to be able to unite the two southern Iberian regions, the Algarve and Andalusia, By train and that he hopes that this connection can be made in the future.

“We hope one day to have a connection that will unite the Atlantic and Mediterranean corridors, linking the Algarve to Andalusia,” he said in response to journalists during the final press conference of the XXXII Lusa Hispano Summit, held this Thursday in Trujillo (Spain). “It would be a dream and one day we will arrive“, he assured.

Costa, who was speaking with the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, recalled the work to promote rail connections between the two countries, such as those that link northern Portugal with Galicia and Castilla y León. “There are other connections that are being developed and that we are presenting at the European Union level for funding, such as that of Porto and Vigo and the one we have to develop between Aveiro and Salamanca“, he detailed.

He also made reference to the line between the port of Sines and the Spanish border, “which place Estremadura in a strategic position with access to the Mediterranean and Atlantic ports “.

The Portuguese prime minister, however, avoided addressing plans for the connection between Madrid and Lisbon by rail. The passenger line that linked Madrid with Lisbon, the night Lusitania, was canceled when the pandemic and has not resumed. “It is a very important issue that we have to stabilize,” Costa said when questioned about this line, noting that the connection between Lisbon and the Spanish border for passengers and goods is being developed.