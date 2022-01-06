01/06/2022 at 4:45 PM CET

.

Another European country that continues to expand restrictions. This time, it was the Portuguese government which announced that it will extend restrictions such as the negative test to enter the country by air and the capacity limit in shops due to the high transmission of omicron.

What’s more, will maintain mandatory teleworking and the closure of nightlife until January 14.

Prime Minister António Costa explained at a press conference this Thursday that the country will face “significant growth” in the coming weeks of coronavirus infections to record numbers, for which he defended that these measures are announced to act with “caution.”

He assured that Portugal has a “good rhythm” of vaccination, which, added to the high number of tests carried out, has allowed protect the population against the virus, although it has not prevented the expansion of the omicron variant, which already accounts for about 90% of cases in the country.

Containment measures

Mandatory teleworking and the closure of nightlife, which were scheduled until January 10 in Portugal as part of the measures of the “containment” period, will remain until January 14.

Nevertheless, the start of the second school term will take place next Monday, day 10, as scheduled.

On the other hand, The Executive extended the requirement for a test with a negative result to enter the country by air until February 9 and the prohibition of the consumption of alcoholic beverages on public roads is maintained.

Antigen test

As of January 14, to enter bars and discos, as well as residences and large events, the requirement to present a negative test of coronavirus, although those who have received the booster dose at least 14 days before are exempt.

Those who access tourist establishments or local accommodation, events, shows or gyms They must present a digital certificate in any of its forms.

These measures are in addition to those announced this Wednesday by the Portuguese General Directorate of Health, which has reduced the isolation time for the asymptomatic and those with mild symptoms and has changed the parameters to confine close contacts in the population.

Portugal, facing the fifth wave of infections and accumulates 1,539,050 infections and 19,054 deaths from coronavirus, For days, it has been registering numbers never seen in positive since the pandemic began in the country, with peaks that have reached 39,000 cases in one day.