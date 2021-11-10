11/10/2021 at 21:24 CET

Portugal depends on itself for direct access to the Qatar World CupBut you can’t afford the slightest mistake. The Portuguese team has secured second place but to snatch the leadership of group A from Serbia, first with one point and one more game, must win this Thursday in Dublin to Ireland. A key match before the Portuguese team receives the Balkan team in a duel with heads or tails on Sunday in Da Luz.

Portugal will visit Ireland with the notable absence of Bernardo Silva due to injury. This was confirmed by the coach at a press conference Ferdinand Saints, which nevertheless assured that the player of the Manchester City will recover in time to face Sunday Serbia. The Portuguese team suffered more than expected to beat Ireland in the first round 2-1 with a double of Ronaldo at 89 ‘and 96’.

Germany, already classified and depleted by casualties

Germany you already have your presence in the Qatar World Cup 2022. Mathematically classified as the first in the group, the ‘Mannschaft’ receives the modest Liechtenstein, bottom with a single point in eight games.

The news of the team he directs Hansi Flick It is marked by the case of coronavirus detected in the German concentration. Süle He was infected despite having the complete pattern and having already tested positive last year; while Gnabry, Musiala, Adeyemi and Kimmich they were isolated for being direct contact although they were negative in medical tests.

“We have a lot of casualties. In addition to the five isolated due to COVID-19, Nico Schlotterbeck and Florian Wirtz are injured. And yesterday Julian Draxler suffered a muscle injury and will be out for a while & rdquor ;, stated Flick.

Probable lineups

Ireland: Bazunu; Omobamidele, Duffy, Egan; Doherty, Hendrick, Cullen, Browne, McClean; Robinson, Idah.

Portugal: Rui Patricio; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Cancelo; Moutinho, Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes; Joao Felix, Ronaldo, Jota.

Germany: Neuer; Hofmann, Rudiger, Kehrer, Raum; Gündogan, Goretzka; Brandt, Muller, Sane; Nmecha.

Liechtenstein: B. Buchel; Wolfinger, Grunenfelder, Malin, Hofer, Goppel; M. Buchel, Sele, Hasler; Meier; Salanovic.