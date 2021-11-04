The European Circuit stops this week at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura (Algarve, Portugal), for the dispute of Portugal Masters, the third-to-last tournament of the season, with an economic endowment of 1.5 million euros, and in which there will be eight Spanish golfers in contention: Jorge Campillo, Pablo Larrazábal, Nacho Elvira, Adrián Otaegui, Pep Angles, Sebastián García Rodríguez, Adri Arnaus and Alvaro Quiros.

Quirós from Cádiz (142nd), champion of the Portuguese tournament in 2008, is playing his full European card on the circuit for 2022, although he will still have one more chance next week in Dubai. The one from Guadiaro hopes to confirm the good feelings of the first three days of the Mallorca Open two weeks ago.

In the same case, there is the Catalan Pep Angles (135º), second tied in Santa Ponça, while Sebas García Rodríguez from Madrid must defend his position in this Portuguese event (right now he is 121º in the Race to Dubai, which would be worth to keep a good exemption since they get the first 123), because at the moment it has no entry into Dubai next week. To do this, he had to renounce the place he had won at the Mayakoba in the Riviera Maya, which could be scored for the PGA Tour.

A PGA Tour who visits the field of The chameleon from Playa del Carmen (Mexico). The Castellón Sergio garcia, one of the three Spaniards in this Mayakoka Classic, has been included in one of the featured groups, along with the two local stars: Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz. Borriol’s first match is this Thursday at 6:19 p.m. Spanish peninsular time, while its second round on Friday will start at 1:39 p.m.

Sergio will not be the only representative of the Navy in this Mexican event, which year after year gains in prestige on the calendar. They also play Samuel del Val and Eugenio López-Chacarra.

Other outstanding groups in these first two rounds of Mayakoba are those formed by several top 25 of the world ranking Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Joaquín Niemann; Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau and Billy Horschel; and Viktor Hovland, Patrick Reed and the winner on Sunday in Bermuda, Lucas Herbert.

Garcia competes for the first time. It is his third tournament of the 2022 season. Del Val has taken the place of Sebastián García Rodríguez, who plays in Portugal with the challenge of saving the European Circuit card. Finally, note that Alejandro Cañizares has the best finish by a Spaniard in this event in the Riviera Maya (he was 5th in 2012).

Both tournaments can be followed at Movistar Golf, from Thursday to Sunday.