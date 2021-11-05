Nino Bertasio during the second day at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course. © Golffile | Thos Caffrey

Nino Bertasio (-12) has maintained its leadership status once the second day of the Portugal Masters and after signing a 69-stroke card. Not every day can be a party, and neither did the Italian intend it. Or rather, he was fully aware that anything that was feeling calm and comfortable on the field was already more than enough in this second round. And that’s the way it was, because he finished off a more than solid and balanced lap, in which he was also very close to making a hole in one on the 13th hole. Off-center, of course, he hasn’t stayed after 61.

Of course, now another story begins, because the hunters have approached and the tournament fumes with Arnaus, Bjerregaard, Pieters and Pavon two blows to the head, Shinkwin to three and Sam horsfield to four. As seen or intuited by the profile of most of these players, there is plenty of dynamite and flammable material at the top of the table. Guys who make birdies like churros, unrepentant hitters and aggressive in strategy… We have a little bit of everything. Placed to plot with a view to an even more explosive end, surely we are missing the two brothers up there Hojgaard, how well they had started on Thursday, although Nicolai marches -6 and is not that far. Rasmus (-4) will have to wait for him on the day of the movement, because his oven for many buns was not there today.

TO Pep Angles (-5) has not reached him either with his 69-stroke card to get fully into the ointment, but in 36 holes he still has room for maneuver. Another that we can and should wait for on Saturday. It is not easy for Catalan in his situation, because it is almost impossible to stay isolated and not start to do accounts, that is why everything he has been doing in recent weeks must be valued.

Beyond Arnaus and Angles, it was difficult for the Navy to move in the right direction this Friday. Pablo Larrazabal (-1) and Nacho elvira (PAR), at least, they have given themselves the opportunity for revenge this weekend, while Adrián Otaegui (+1), Álvaro Quirós (+5), Sebas García Rodríguez (+5) and Jorge Campillo (+6 ) have been irretrievably left out. Quirós and Sebas thus lose a good option to continue adding in the Race and they still have homework to do. It will be in Dubai next week or never.

