In this article we will be looking at the possible date of Return from Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavs after losing 4 straight games in the NBA.

Kristaps Porzingis remains out of the Dallas Mavericks due to a back injury, but the wait won’t be too long for Mavs fans.

Despite being out for the fourth straight game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, Porzingis appears to be closing in on his return for the Mavs. According to head coach Jason Kidd, the Latvian big man is “making progress” in his recovery and could be in line to play on Wednesday when they visit Texas rivals the San Antonio Spurs.

Kristaps Porzingis is “making progress” and “hopefully” will play the Spurs tomorrow night, Jason Kidd said. Porzingis is out for the fourth game in a row due to a stiff lower back. Maxi Kleber will be out for at least 7-10 days due to an oblique strain.

Kristaps Porzingis has not played since Oct. 28 due to the persistent stiffness in his back that has been bothering him. Aside from Tuesday’s game with the Heat, he missed games against the Spurs, the Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings.

Fortunately for the Mavs, in the three games they have played so far without KP, they went 2-1 behind the brilliance of Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. They also received solid contributions from Jalen Brunson and Frank Ntilikina, who have been surprising standouts. . for the Dallas team.

However, even though they are 4-2 on the season, the Mavs have struggled on offense and can’t seem to find a good rhythm to help them dominate games. In fact, in his loss to the Nuggets, only Doncic scored in double digits among the starters. The Mavs’ next leading scorer? Trey Burke with 11 points off the bench.

With the return of Porzingis, hopes are that the Mavs’ offense will be significantly better than it has been in recent days. Hopefully, KP has made a full recovery from his back injury and is ready to relieve Luka with some of his scoring burden.