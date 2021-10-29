10/29/2021 at 1:50 PM CEST

Imagine an iceberg. That block of ice is not only the part that you can see, the one that protrudes from the water, but there is a submerged part that is much larger, and that ships must take into account when navigating.

The Expert in Positive Discipline María Soto explains the behavior of kids in the same way, using the iceberg theory. For this he gives us an example: “Imagine that my oldest son beats my little daughter and I punish her to penalize her behavior (visible part of the iceberg). However, I do not look at the invisible part of the iceberg to understand what is motivating him to hit his sister. In this case he does it because he is jealous. Tomorrow, instead of sticking it, he will hide the toys from her. I will punish him again. His mistaken belief (thinking that I love his sister more) will still be there & rdquor ;.

Visible behavior vs. invisible behavior

Not applying the iceberg theory supposes we focus only on the visible behavior, we do not see the background (the beliefs that motivate it, the why – and not the why – it behaves like this). “This prevents us from solving the problem. We are just trying control “erroneous & rdquor; of our children, and this will only lead us to get frustrated because we will not succeed & rdquor ;.

If your child is always in a bad mood, if he only knows how to complain, if he has hit his brother or a friend from school, if he suddenly throws a tantrum that you don’t understand, instead of punishing or ignoring him until it passes, we should ask ourselves why it does that, that is, look at the base of the iceberg. “We must not think that our child acts in a certain way to annoy us, but because something is wrong & rdquor ;, points out María. As the founder of the Educa Bonito Project says, “our children behave badly because they don’t know how to express what happens to them in another way, bad behaviors are bad decisions that speak to us of a need. And in the face of their poorly expressed need, many times we only take into account how they express it, not what they really feel & rdquor ;.

María Soto gives us the keys in this video:

Educate by applying positive discipline

Take into account the iceberg theory is to educate by applying Positive Discipline and Maria gives us some keys:

– Trade authority for trust and respect. “If our children understand that the most important thing for adults is to command, they will want to command & rdquor;” he points out.

– Give them options within the limits set. “If they feel that they can choose and that their opinion is taken into account, they will be more receptive and less willing to command & rdquor ;, he emphasizes. “If they see us as authority figures, they will refuse everything we tell them & rdquor ;, he adds. If you think about it, there are many things that we cannot let them choose, but others that they can, for example: What do you want for a snack: apple or banana? What do you prefer to wear: skirt or pants? Letting them make small decisions is very important, because it will make them feel important, and it will educate them in responsibility, rather than obedience.

– Make them feel capable so that they regain their self-esteem creating situations that make them see that they are progressing. It is clear that for us it is easier to tie the laces every morning, we lose much less time, but & mldr; What if we wake them up five minutes earlier to do it on their own? The self-esteem kick will be brutal when they get it. “Overprotection can make you feel worthless“, Maria reminds us.

– Remove the labels. “They are limiting and devastate need for growth. If you tell a lion that it is an ant, it will act like an ant & rdquor ;, explains the founder of Educa Bonito.

– Let them know that you take them into account, that are the most important thing to you, involve them in your things, listen to them. In this way they will feel good, involved in family affairs.