Eduin Caz: Possible infidelity of the lead singer of Grupo Firme | .

This happened ending this Friday, when the singer of Grupo Firme, Eduin caz, became a trend in social networks after a woman from Chihuahua claimed that she had had a relationship with the singer, just when he is married to Daisy Anahy.

It was through an account of Tik Tok where the woman named Sthephanie Hernández, shared a video in which she assures that I even received a message from the celebrity’s wife, who was questioning her on the alleged infidelity.

The users of the platform of the short videos were asking for a test to be published in this regard, this is how a clip appeared in which we can see an alleged Eduin sleeping in a bed next to her. Although the woman insists that it is him, some users consider that it is not.

In addition, to expand the information, he decided to upload a video to his Instagram account where he would tell what happened in 2019, in one of Grupo Firme’s visits to Juarez City, when she claimed that she did not know he was a married man.

According to the words of the young woman, it was in the year 2019, in the month of October when the band went to her city, she was speaking as a friend of one of the members and after the concert she was invited to the after party, already being in the celebration that would bring her closer and get the talk out of her, assuring again that she didn’t know she was married, I only knew that he had a son.

Eduin Caz is in the eye of the hurricane after the accusations and the controversial video.

“That night what happened happened and that’s it,” he confessed, adding that he also wanted to talk about what happened after a woman from Tijuana might do something similar, uncovering another alleged infidelity but being the target of comments from the fans.

Defending the other woman he said “They called her a liar when it is true, when all that happened I was thinking“ if it is true ”and he is super cynical answering that it is not true, so I wanted to support this girl who by the way super cute and upload what I knew and what happened to me.

So far, Internet users are reacting to the young woman’s statements and the video continues to be shared, supposedly recorded in a hotel and now being seen by millions on the Internet, a situation that will surely continue to talk about.