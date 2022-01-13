The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies is becoming increasingly tense. During the past year, the most relevant first regulatory steps in the world regarding cryptocurrencies were taken, such as the total ban applied by China or the approval of Bitcoin as a legal tender in El Salvador.

In the case of the United States, although they have had, to some extent, a position of no action, some important representatives have given some options, among them Jerome Powell. On this occasion, the president of the Federal Reserve of the United States commented a few hours ago that private cryptocurrencies could coexist without problems in the same market.

This has been quite surprising and without a doubt a quite relevant change of perspective that could greatly help the future of cryptocurrencies in the country. We must remember that the United States is one of the countries with the greatest commercialization of cryptocurrencies and with mining production and the more support from regulators it has, the better it will be.

Powell changes his mind

If we review what Powell has said on previous occasions about cryptocurrencies, we realize that his opinion has changed dramatically. In July of last year the chairman of the Federal Reserve was pretty tough on cryptocurrencies and commented that cryptocurrencies were not necessary.

Now, the director’s point of view has changed and he seems to be much more open to new possibilities. In addition, Powell confirmed last Tuesday that the Federal Reserve is planning to publish a report related to cryptocurrencies very soon. Although nothing is known about the content and the exact date, it is expected to be published in the next few weeks and have a position similar to that of the president.

This information Powell gave is in response to a question asked by Pat Toomey who is a United States senator. The senator asked him that if Congress authorizes the federal reserve to create the digital dollar, regulators should prevent this currency from coexisting with decentralized digital currencies and he said no.

Powell answered no, but it was discussed that for the central bank currency and private digital currencies to coexist, the latter must be very well regulated. It is no secret to anyone that regulators are somewhat suspicious of cryptocurrencies due to the stability and criminal activities that damage the image of cryptocurrencies.

The point is that during this session the need for crypto regulation was introduced, and as the predictions state, this may be the most relevant year for regulations to apply. So far the United States has had a fairly friendly attitude towards cryptocurrencies, but this does not mean that the trend can change.

But what is certain is that the interest of investors in the market has not stopped. Although during the first days of the year the value of the main cryptocurrencies has fallen, this can be a healthy pullback to reach new highs, if regulation is on the side of cryptocurrencies.

Investors love cryptocurrencies

While every country can take a position on cryptocurrencies, the facts are the facts, and investors love cryptocurrencies. This may be one of the reasons why Powell has relaxed a bit more and adopted a more permissive attitude towards cryptocurrencies.

According to research conducted by Paysafe, which is a payment platform. It could be determined that more than half of cryptocurrency investors were interested in receiving their monthly salaries in the jobs they perform in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The statistics of the study reveal that 55% of users want to have more possessions in cryptocurrencies and obtain them through their salaries they would love to. The main reason for this is that investors see cryptocurrencies as a much smarter form of investment than common alternatives.

In addition, they consider that payment of wages with cryptocurrencies can give them greater freedom and financial flexibility than the opportunities offered by traditional payments.

This study was carried out on a total of 2000 cryptocurrency owners who were indistinctly distributed between the United States and the United Kingdom, so the researchers assure that in other countries the trend could change. If the country in which the study is applied has higher levels of capital or inflation controls, the chances that more than 55% of respondents will choose the option of cryptocurrencies is higher.

Respondents also revealed that they believe that the motivation to invest in cryptocurrencies is related to that this could become the dominant form of international commercialization in the coming years, so they are trying to get ahead of the facts and be one step ahead of the vanguard.

But this does not exclude that there are a lot of people who do not entirely agree that the future is crypto. Some think that cryptocurrencies are nothing more than a market bubble and that it is about to burst. In any case, optimism is still quite high and investment in cryptocurrencies is constant.

Is investing in cryptocurrencies still a risk?

Although Powell has given his arm a bit and has taken the side of cryptocurrencies, the remarks against the market have not stopped. On this occasion, the North American Association of Securities Administrators has ensured that investing in cryptocurrencies and in any type of digital asset is by far one of the biggest threats today that investors can face.

The association has mentioned the case of crypto millionaires who have become increasingly viral and their stories have reached many people. These crypto millionaires have amassed large amounts of money investing in cryptocurrencies and naturally their history has connected with a large number of people who want the same.

The stories of these cryptocurrency millionaires have made many people decide to join the market to invest in the hope of someday making big profits. The point is that these new investors eager to become millionaires are not making small bets, but are entering the market big.

According to the predictions of Joseph P. Borg, who is a director of the Alabama Securities Commission and Co-Chair of the Compliance Sector Commission, the stories of crypto millionaires will continue to be published in 2022 and new investors will join the market.

What could be really problematic is that new investors are not really aware of what investing in cryptocurrencies entails. These are probably just keeping the fun part of the story, which is the big profits, but they are not contemplating the possibilities of losses that are always present in the market.

Also, we cannot forget that the stories of those who are crypto millionaires today are very different from the people who entered the market recently. Cryptocurrency millionaires entered the market when the value of cryptocurrencies was quite low, and with the rise they have registered in recent years they have managed to become millionaires.

Now, with the value that cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin have, it is quite difficult to enter well and make a profit because the prices are somewhat high and this is something that many new investors are not taking into consideration.

You have to be careful when investing

With new investors entering the market as ever higher, US securities regulators have begun issuing warnings. They ask investors to be careful before making investments, especially if it is in products that are quite popular, that do not have regulation and with high levels of volatility.

It is clear that the need to have large amounts of money is a general thing, everyone wants to have some more income and quiet lives, but on the way to find this, they could lose large amounts of money.

That is why Melanie Senter Lubi, who is president of the Securities Management Association, commented that one of the common signs of an investment scam is the guarantee of high returns without apparent risks. If they offer to invest money in cryptocurrencies and in a short time make big profits, it is likely that it is some kind of scam.

Lubi also assured that it was vitally important that investors be educated and informed about cryptocurrencies. Investing in this asset class, although it is very simple, is not a game, it is about money and it is important to take care of the economy. Also, cryptocurrency investment scams have become quite popular and falling for one of them is much easier than it sounds.

This is not to mention that digital assets are outside the regulatory framework, so investor protection is non-existent. So before entering the world of cryptocurrencies, the right thing to do is inform yourself and invest with awareness, because just like a common investment you must know exactly in which asset to invest and when to do it. This is something that specialists constantly analyze and many novice investors do not take into account.